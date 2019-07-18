BLUEFIELD — Groundbreaking for on-campus housing at Bluefield State College is set for Aug. 17, with 60 rooms in two separate dorms slated to be ready for occupancy for the 2020-21 school year.
BSC President Robin Capehart made the announcement Wednesday morning, highlighting the historic groundbreaking and other activities during that “Big Blue Experience Weekend,” Aug. 16-18, including the rededication of the college’s library.
“This will be first on-campus housing in more than 50 years,” he said, and when the overall project is eventually complete the campus will have housing for 140 students.
Called Heritage Village, the two initial houses, or “quads,” planned for next year will house about 30 students each and will be constructed in the lower parking lot at the Harris-Jefferson Student Center. The student center will be “dovetailed” into the project and see renovations to better accommodate the students.
Five letters of interest in the construction of the housing have been received, he added, since the deadline was last week.
“I believe we have five really good firms that have expressed an interest,” he said. “They will have to be looked at for their qualifications” and will be reviewed by the Collegiate Housing Corporation of Bluefield, which was formed to oversee construction as well as operations of the dorms.
“By July 31, we will basically have an idea of exactly what they will look and how much they cost and that allows us to launch the fundraising effort to help support it,” he said, with the total project of the four quads estimated to have a price tag of about $12 million.
When plans for the housing were announced earlier this year, Capehart said the college is “very confident” to have about $8 million of that total.
Applications to register for school for the 2020-21 year as well as to live in the new housing will start coming in at the beginning of next year, he added.
Capehart said the college will also start a fundraising campaign for $1.25 million, with part of that money for the dorms.
“Housing is more than building a structure,” he said, referring to money needed for items like furniture and other necessities for the quads.
A third of the $1.25 million will be used for that purpose, he said, with a third for scholarships and a third for general operations.
The fundraising kickoff will also include a reception at the college president’s home, with more details about the event to follow.
The groundbreaking will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17 and Capehart said Gov. Jim Justice has been invited to attend.
Earlier in the day, at 10 a.m., the library will be the site for a rededication ceremony and the placement of the new name for the library, which will be the William B. Robertson Library. Robertson will be on hand for the ceremony.
The library was originally named to recognize the late former president Wendell Hardway.
Robertson was educated at Bluefield State and went on to a distinguished career, including serving in an executive capacity with the U.S. Department of State, and being appointed to then-President Richard Nixon’s committee on mental retardation, traveling to more than 50 nations during that time.
Gerald Ford made him Director of the Peace Corps for Kenya and the Seychelles and he kept that position during the term of Jimmy Carter; he worked for Ronald Reagan as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs; and George H. W. Bush appointed him to the Take Pride in America Committee and made him co-chair of the Federal Task Force on Disabilities.
More recently, Robertson, who has always been a supporter of the library, returned to the classroom to teach in an inner city middle school in Tampa, Fla., creating the program “Men of Vision” to mentor African-American youth at the school and support their pursuit of a college degree.
Following that ceremony, and before the groundbreaking, the 125th Anniversary Luncheon for BSC Alumni will be held at David’s Downtown Restaurant in the Bluefield Arts Center at noon.
Capehart said the luncheon will launch the quasquicentennial anniversary of BSC’s founding in 1895.
The college has been a “beacon of opportunity” for students, he said, and over the next year a series of events will celebrate BSC’s “rich and robust history.”
That celebration starts on Big Blue Experience Weekend.
Other events are also on tap.
On Friday night, Aug. 16, it’s BSC Night at the Ballpark as everyone will be invited to Bowen Field to watch the Blue Jays play.
Capehart said the historic weekend, which also ushers in arriving students, will be capped off Sunday evening at 6 p.m. with the first annual “Big Blue Bash” in the Shott Physical Education parking lot as students are welcomed to the new semester, which begins Aug. 19.
The Bash will feature live music from multiple bands, games and the opportunity for current BSC students to register for prizes, including a late model automobile, Capehart said.
“We want to have a real celebration in that parking lot,” he said, adding that campus organizations will have tents set up to recruit and food trucks will be on hand and the community is invited as well.
Capehart said the college is also busy sprucing up the appearance this summer, including mowing, painting steps and beautifying the tennis court, which is now blue.
The weekend blends past, present and future of the college.
“Bluefield State College has a vibrant future, a tradition-rich past and an exciting present,” he said. “These events provide the platform to celebrate Bluefield State’s story, and we invite everyone to join in the Big Blue experience.”
“It’s going to be busy weekend,” he said. “We are excited about that.”
