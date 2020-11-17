PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital CEO Jeffrey Lilley is no longer with the hospital.
In an announcement Monday morning, the hospital said Chief Financial Officer Frank Sinicrope has been named the interim CEO.
The action was a “mutually agreed upon decision by the PCHA (Princeton Community Hospital Association) Board of Directors and the current CEO, Mr. Jeffrey Lilley, to separate their relationship. This decision was accomplished in a special, scheduled board meeting on November 12.”
Lilley has served as CEO of PCHA since July 2015 and last year oversaw the hospital’s acquisition of Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC).
Prior to being named CEO he was the chief operating officer for four years. The hospital said some his accomplishments during his tenure include expansion of services at the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias, recruitment of specialty physicians to the community, expansion of services at PCHA to include heart catheterizations, attainment of trauma designation for PCHA, achievement of Gold Honors in 2018, 2019, and 2020 for Commitment to Excellence Honors Program by the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA).
Lilley also served as chair of the West Virginia Hospital Association, chair of Partners in Health, and a member of the selection committee that selected the new president of the West Virginia Hospital Association.
Sinicrope has been PCHA’s chief financial officer since July 2004. Prior to joining PCHA, he was CFO for facilities such as Chester County Hospital and Nursing Center; Brim, Inc.; and Southern Hills Regional Rehab Facility.
PCH acquired BRMC last year with initial plans to maximize strengths at both hospitals. BRMC, which was privately owned, had seen financial woes for years and the purchase at the time was seen as a way to keep it open.
When the deal was formalized in October 2019, Lilley said the plan was to “further develop and strengthen delivery of health care in our communities … People and their commitment to make each facility the best it can be are what drive both organizations to be successful.”
But in April, about 68 BRMC employees lost their jobs when the OB/GYN and surgical services departments ceased operations “due to the unprecedented negative impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The volatile landscape in healthcare has never been more negatively impacted than the destruction seen from COVID-19. Efforts to mitigate long-term impacts on the overall healthcare provided in our region require immediate steps to ensure the integrity of our system,” Lilley said at that time.
But as the COVID impact deepened, all in-patient and ancillary services at BRMC ended on July 30, with the PCH Bluefield Emergency Department staying. About 340 employees were impacted, with more than 100 rehired by PCH.
“Rural hospitals throughout the United States have struggled in recent years to remain open,” Lilley said then. “It was our hope to change that outcome for BRMC. In the end, the board had to take steps to mitigate the losses and ensure the viability of healthcare in our region.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
