CHARLESTON — Twenty more unreported COVID-related deaths in West Virginia were revealed Friday, with the possibility of more to come, and an investigation is under way.
Gov. Jim Justice said during this pandemic briefing the 20 recently found upped the total of deaths that had gone unreported to 185, referring to the 165 revealed almost two weeks ago.
“It was unacceptable, inexcusable in every way,” he said. “It does not matter where they (the errors in reporting) came from. There is no reason in the world that this could be acceptable. None.”
Justice asked for a “complete investigation all the way down” to pinpoint exactly where the shortcomings are in reporting COVID deaths.
“I have been told this number is more like 50 than 20,” he said. “We do know now we have confirmed these 20. I will absolutely get to the bottom of why. There is no excuse.”
When the initial unreported deaths were discovered, Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said they were found during a data analysis when the death certificates that listed COVID as the underlying cause was not accompanied by a death report, which is required to be submitted straightaway to the state DHHR while the death certificate can take up to six to eight weeks.
Amjad said on March 12 a team of state epidemiologists started the process of examining the records.
It’s a “quality assurance” process, she said, and is done manually with death certificates and death reports. The failure of 30 hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities around the state to file those death reports is the main reason for the undercount.
Five of those unreported COVID deaths in the initial report were from Mercer County, but none of the 20 Friday were from this area. Mercer County did have one death reported Friday (total now at 120), but it was a new one.
“They will go through all death certificates with the facilities,” Amjad said, and there have already been a “lot of phone calls” with those facilities involved and a lot of concern expressed from personnel at the facilities.
“Everyone wants to do the right thing,” she said. “Everyone wants to report accurately.”
The process is also about making sure everyone involved at the facilities is educated on what the protocol is.
Amjad said more detailed information on what happened and how it happened will be released when the findings are complete.
Justice said Friday the reasons why must be found quickly.
“If if falls in the DHHR, we will do what is necessary for a quick correction,” he said, and if it falls on hospitals, nursing homes or other facilities involved those situations will be corrected quickly as well.
The new deaths brought the total count in the state to 2,600.
Justice also once again said COVID statistics are creeping back up, pointing to the 5,349 active cases on Friday, the highest it’s been for over a week.
Hospitalizations were back up to 199, from a low of 150 last week.
“We don’t want to start moving at all upward,” he said. “I remind you that this thing is not gone … Please wear your mask.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the UK variant will pick up in West Virginia, and he is seeing an uptick in cases with younger people.
The reason, he said, is more are gathering in social settings and for sporting events.
“We have to be careful,” he said, reiterating the need to wear masks and social distance.
Justice also said a slight increase in outbreaks in schools has been seen, but that is not a surprise.
“We are starting to see a trend in the uptick in schools,” he said. “That is probably, to some degree at least, even expected,” with all students back in school now and ballgames and other extracurricular activities happening.
“It is expected and we need to stay on top of it,” he said. “If we get to any level that is alarming my medical team will tell me so. This is something we’ve got to live with. We have got to have our kids in school.”
On the vaccine front, Justice said all school personnel of all ages in the state who want a vaccine have now been vaccinated.
A portion of them refused to take the vaccine, he said, and “that is their right.”
“It’s a foolish mistake,” Justice said. “But that’s their right.”
An all-out effort is now being made to make sure any resident 65 and over who wants the vaccine gets one.
Justice said about 130,000 residents fall into that unvaccinated category and he has brought in extra personnel to man phones lines based on the Everbridge preregistration system to try to contact those who signed up.
“We are clearing out our preregistration list so we don’t miss anyone,” he said. “We are going back through the list, calling everybody.”
However, many do not answer their phones and some said they have changed their minds, he added.
Local health departments have also been directed to call those 65 and over if they have the information.
“We’ll go up every hollow and everywhere we can,” he said. “We are going to make it happen.”
Although the goal is to vaccinate 75 percent (64 percent of the 65 and over population have already received at least one dose), Justice said his goal is 85 percent.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.