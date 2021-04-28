RICHLANDS, Va. — Local police were continuing their investigation Tuesday into a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian pushing a bicycle near the Silver Spur crossover at U.S. Route 460 in Tazewell County, Va.
The accident was reported about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to Chief Jerry Gilbert of the Richlands Police Department.
A man identified Tuesday at Charles “Chucky” Wesley Lyons, 47, of Richlands, Va. was struck when he attempted to cross the highway, Gilbert said. Lyons later passed away at Clinch Valley Medical Center.
The driver of the vehicle, Tony Hill age 61, was traveling westbound in his 2005 Volvo SUV on Route 460 just passed the Baker Hollow Road intersection, when his vehicle struck Lyons with his bicycle on the roadway. No charges have been made at this time as the accident is still under investigation.
“Everything is still pending,” Gilbert stated.
Officer M.G. Tiller of the Richlands, Va. Police Department is investigating the incident with assistance from the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Traffic was temporarily rerouted until the crash scene was cleared.
