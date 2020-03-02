BLUEFIELD — By September, Intuit/Alorica should be able to move into a permanent headquarters on Federal Street in Bluefield and increase the number of employees in the process.
Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director, said Summit Community Bank is moving its employees from its 500 Federal Street branch to its newly renovated full service facility at 525 Federal Street.
Summit Bank said in an announcement its branch officially closed Friday.
Intuit plans to make the 500 Federal Street location, which is owned by the city and managed by the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (EDA), a “prosperity hub” that will include a customer success center and an innovation lab.
Alorica, which manages personnel for Intuit, already has about 80 employees at Intuit’s temporary offices on Commerce Street. Employees are trained to handle calls related to Intuit’s online products, QuickBooks and Mint. The company also owns TurboTax and other online services.
Spencer said the interior demolition at the 500 Federal Street location will begin March 9.
“This includes knocking out walls to have a more open floor plan,” he said. “The goal is to be operational by September.”
Intuit has been looking at the building for its headquarters since making the announcement it was creating a prosperity hub in downtown Bluefield in March 2019.
A lot of planning and work behind the scenes has occurred to make it happen, including bringing in design engineers to make sure the floor plan of the headquarters meets the company’s needs.
Intuit/Alorica plans to eventually have up to 500 employees working in downtown Bluefield.
The customer success center will be expanded in the new headquarters as the current temporary location has about reached capacity, but Spencer said training there will continue as more employees will be needed to come on board and be ready when the prosperity hub opens.
Details of the innovation lab have not yet been released, but it will include working with entrepreneurs on starting new businesses as well owners of existing businesses who may want to expand.
John Miller, Alorica’s manager of the customer success center on Commerce Street, said in an earlier interview employees are there from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., working in shifts to concentrate on having the most people there during the busiest time of the day, usually in the afternoon.
About 40 people were providing “chat work” assistance with Intuit’s Mint, a free, web-based personal financial management service for the United States and Canada.
More have been trained since to handle voice calls related to QuickBooks.
Miller said he has seen a “steady” applicant flow and he calls the ones that have been hired “overachievers.”
“They have been great and really push themselves,” he said. “They really want to do well” and are “surpassing what we were looking for.”
Spencer said the city has also been working to help make sure people are available with the right skills.
“We want to make sure there is a good talent pool ready for them to choose from,” he said of workforce development efforts.
Spencer said it is unclear if Intuit will continue to use the Commerce Street location after the move to Federal Street.
“But is a win-win either way,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
