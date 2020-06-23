BLUEFIELD — A live webinar to help entrepreneurs and business owners is being hosted by Intuit and presented by Facebook on Thursday.
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s director of community and economic development (CED), said his department and the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) works in partnership with Intuit to help present programs.
The webinar, “Discover Tools to Drive Your Business,” will be presented on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Spencer said that in the Facebook-led session, attendees will learn how to use Page customization options, Messenger, Jobs, Events, Groups and more to enhance their business. Tools included: Facebook Business Pages, Page Posts, Facebook Stories, Facebook Shops, Messenger, Groups, Call-to-Action Buttons, Events, Appointments, and the Jobs Tool.
“The partnership with Intuit that began in March of 2019 has been a tremendous asset to the city and region,” he said. “Not only are they creating jobs in the city, but they are providing our local businesses and entrepreneurs with support and educational resources from their area of expertise, as well as other industry leaders, such as Facebook. We are excited to have Facebook teach this session.”
Pre-register for the free course at the following link: https://intuit.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NT-V3FkBT VWZSbFEXwde5A.
In 2015, the Bluefield City Board of Directors decided to take control of their destiny by creating the Community and Economic Development Department (CED).
Spencer said that since that time, the CED has taken a three-pronged approach to economic growth for the city and region:
1. To support existing business and industry.
2. Cultivate entrepreneurship and innovation.
3. To attract new industry, especially in the “TEAM” sectors. TEAM stands for Technology, Energy, and Advanced Manufacturing.
The city has seen growth as a result of the efforts of the CED, he said, and in 2019 the City Board of Directors found it in the best interest of the city to create BEDA which will focus on economic growth.
For questions regarding this free webinar course, contact Spencer at jspencer@cityofbluefield.com or call (304) 327-2401 ext. 2405.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
