BLUEFIELD — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell has been sentenced in federal court for possessing a weapon at the correctional facility, according to the United States Attorney.
Desmond Johnson, 29, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment, United States Attorney Mike Stuart said.
“As if serving time in a federal prison isn’t bad enough, Johnson made things worse for himself by possessing a shank,” Stuart said Monday. “Shanks are incredibly dangerous for other inmates and for prison staff. Now he has an extended stay at FCI McDowell.”
Johnson admitted that on July 21, 2019 he possessed a handcrafted weapon commonly called a shank. A staff member at the prison saw Johnson drop the shank, and another staff member recovered it.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney John File handled the prosecution.
