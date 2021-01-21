BLUEFIELD — The inauguration of the 46th President, Joseph Biden, and the first female Vice President, Kamala Harris, drew words of optimism from area and state officials.
Doris Irwin, chair of the Mercer County Democratic Party, said she was “excited” about President Joe Biden’s inauguration and has been “very fatigued” leading up to it.
“I am very optimistic about it,” she said. “I feel like both people are well experienced in government.”
Irwin said that experience is crucial and she disagrees with people who say someone without experience should run.
“We don’t need an average person,” she said. “You sure don’t want your attorney to do your bypass surgery.”
Irwin said she is “very positive” about the federal management of the pandemic crisis now.
“He is going to take a more coordinated approach with a national strategy,” she said, adding that she is happy the vaccine is here and that will “make it easier.”
Irwin said states need money, though, to get the vaccine to people and she also hopes there will be more consistency in how states work with the federal government.
A retired public health nurse, she said she is optimistic a federal plan will be in place to help states.
Irwin also said she hopes a divided country can find some common ground.
“I think it’s going to be really hard if we are really divided,” she said. “We don’t talk to each other as much as we need to.”
People are more “separated” now, she said, in many areas, and often find self-reinforcing niches on social media.
“As a result, we don’t really choose a common reality,” she said. “Untruths can distort reality.”
Irwin said this not a partisan problem, it’s more a matter of everyone taking the time to fact-check the information they see.
“There is no neutral anything now,” she said, with the attitude that “this is all good and this is all bad.”
But “everything has good effects and bad effects,” she added.
It’s always good to find common ground and be able to have conversations.
“I think most people in this country don’t want to be divided, with the scary things that are taking place,” she said. “We all want to get back to something normal, even if it’s a little boring. Everybody longs for something to happen that feels like normal.”
Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy, a Democrat, is also optimistic about the future under the Biden Administration.
“As I watched the inauguration today (Wednesday)I was moved by the feelings of pride and love for this democracy we have,” he said. “I have hope that this President will show us some of the norms and traditions we thought we wanted rid of but hopefully realized now were actually pillars of our democracy.”
Stacy said bringing back a sense of common ground in the country boils down to individual decisions.
“I hope unity of this country can be achieved, but it is a choice we all have to make,” he said.
Local Republican elected officials also expressed a degree of optimism.
“I have always been a Trump supporter,” said state Sen. Chandler Swope (R-6th District). “I think his actions in accelerating the development of vaccines in under a year will result in the beginning of the end of the pandemic. His economic and foreign relations policies have grown our economy and made the world a safer place.”
Swope said unity is in important issue.
“I am gratified that Joe Biden has said one of his primary goals is to unify the country,” he said. “That’s exactly what we need today and I’m hopeful he will be successful.”
“I certainly want to congratulate the President and Vice President,” said Del. Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer County). “It’s a big day for them. I always want our country to be successful.”
Although Gearheart opposes some actions Pres. Biden has already taken, including “major steps backwards” with the blocking of the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris Peace Accords, he said there are always opposing views on issues and that in and of itself is not a bad thing.
“These issues can divide us … because we may have really different ideas on how to move our country forward to be successful,” he said. “The differences of opinions and expressions will continue, but it’s upsetting to some when there are arguments. But I think the differences can often help find solutions.”
Gearheart said there should be no room for hatred or violence and he hopes a tone can be set for civility.
“These issues can divide us,” he said. “But Americans have always been unified when times called for it.”
Gearheart used the aftermath of 9-11 as an example, when the country came together as one.
“The bottom line is, we are all Americans,” he said.
Gearheart also said he appreciates the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris has broken ground because she is the first female vice president as well as one of color and he wishes her success.
“I don’t think a whole lot about firsts,” he said, “just that she is qualified and able to do the job.”
Vice President Harris is “well qualified,” he said, and did not get the position because of being a “first.”
“‘She has earned it,” he said. “She is there because of that.”
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) issued a statement saying it is time to heal a nation.
“Today begins a new chapter for the United States of America and her people,” he said. “I extend my most sincere congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration. Every American should want our President to succeed because if our President does well, our nation and state do well.”
Manchin said he will be part of the healing process.
“I will do everything in my power to work with President Biden to help heal our county and to govern in the most bipartisan way because it should be about our country, democracy, the rule of law and saving our republic. We must come together to heal this political divide. God bless America.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said she is ready to go to work with the new administration.
“I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their Inauguration,” she said. “As we have since 2000, Charlie and I had the opportunity to witness this transfer of power. I stand ready to work with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and their administration to improve the lives of West Virginians.”
Moore said the nation cannot allow the divisiveness to impede progress.
“Our country faces many challenges ahead and we cannot let the issues that have divided us keep us from making progress,” she said. “As we begin this next chapter, I hope that President Biden and Vice President Harris will work with Congress in a way that unites us so we can bridge these divisions and create a better future for all Americans.”
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Ninth District, Va.) attended the inauguration and issued a statement afterwards.
“Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on taking their oaths of office,” he said. “Our country faces grave challenges, and I appreciated the new President’s speech pledging to seek unity in addressing them. I will work with the new Administration to find areas where we can agree while I expect to disagree with them at other times.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
