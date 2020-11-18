BLAND, Va. — The identity of a Georgia woman who was found deceased near Interstate 77 in Bland County earlier this month has been released by the Virginia State Police.
The Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke has confirmed the identity of Janice McBerry Poole, 56, of Griffin, Ga., who was found deceased Nov. 5 on a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 in Bastian, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Geller said the circumstances and cause of death of Poole remain under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office.
Geller said the investigation led to the arrest of Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield, on one felony count of second-degree murder and one felony count of hit-and-run. Geller said the investigation has revealed that Riggs and Poole were acquaintances.
Geller said anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the immediate area or has any information regarding the investigation is still encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Riggs was brought before Mercer County Circuit Court Judge William Sadler last week for an extradition hearing, which he waived. He was arrested without incident at his residence in Bluefield on Nov. 5 by troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment in connection with the Bland County investigation.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
