BILLINGS, Mont. — Another area resident formerly involved with Larry Price Jr. has been given probation in a case in Montana.
According to the Billings (Montana) Gazette, Todd Allen Irwin, 50, received probation for illegally possessing firearms.
Irwin had moved to Montana a few years ago to work for Price, 39, former owner of several Tazewell County businesses, but has since moved back to this area.
Last year, Price pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of making false statements to federal investigators as part of a plea agreement in U.S. District Court in Montana.
Price was vice president of surface mining activities at Signal Peak Energy, a company that operates a coal mine near Roundup, Mont.
The article said Irwin, who had previously worked for Price in this area, was asked by Price to work for him again, this time in Montana.
Irwin said in U.S. District Court in Montana, the report said, he took the job as Price’s personal assistant and, in part, it required him to live in Price’s home and maintain access to Price’s gun stash, which held 57 firearms.
But Irwin had a state conviction from South Carolina that barred him from possessing firearms.
“He was the kind of person you didn’t say no to,” Irwin said of Price in court, the Gazette article reported. “My wife refers to it — it was almost like a cult.”
As Price’s personal assistant, the article said, Irwin traveled with Price and his wife, who together brought along “sums of cash” and her jewelry, Irwin said. Price told him to always travel with a gun. Irwin admitted in court he knew it was wrong to have a gun, and also said he was paid well.
Irwin’s story was similar to another area resident who moved to Montana to work for Price after being lured with the opportunity to make more money.
Zachary Ruble, who had been a teammate of Price’s in junior high sports in Tazewell, also received probation last year after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to previous reports.
Both Irwin and Ruble’s probation sentence, according the Gazette reports, related to their lack of knowledge of what they were unwittingly getting involved in.
The judge in the Irwin case told him, “You got caught up in something that was bigger than you … “
In Ruble’s case, the Gazette reported that statements by the judge, prosecutor and defense cast Ruble as a good guy who couldn’t bring himself to say “no” in a bad situation, initially. The defense said his eventual opposition to Price’s criminal activity later prompted the coal executive’s decline.
Price is accused of swindling nearly $2.4 million in fake sales deals at Signal Peak mine in Montana, among other schemes.
Federal prosecutors wrote in court documents obtained by the Gazette said that Price and several other people “routinely conducted financial transactions designed to mask” more than $20 million Price stole from three companies during a roughly 18-month span ending in April 2018.
Price, who is also known for building a more than $10 million, 26,000-sq.-ft. mansion in Billings, was arrested in Virginia in a bizarre case in 2018.
According to the Gazette article, Irwin was also involved in the aftermath of that incident.
In April 2018, Price was reported missing by his wife but in May was charged in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Va., with making false statements regarding claims he was kidnapped.
The criminal complaint and affidavit said Price’s wife reported him missing at 1:58 a.m. on April 14, 2018 to the Bluefield, Va., Police Department. The Bluefield police, along with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, began an intense missing person investigation that would later include the Virginia State Police’s helicopter resources, canine resources and hundreds of federal, state, and local investigative man-hours.
At approximately 9 p.m. on April 14, Price was located by a driver who noticed him on the side of the road on Route 61 near Gratton, Va.
Price was taken to the hospital and interviewed by a Bluefield Police Department detective. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Price told the detective he was kidnapped by two unknown white males, drugged and held against his will until he was thrown out of a van near where he was found.
In addition, Price told the detective he was taken from Tazewell County to a business he owned at the time, Hawg Pit Cycles in West Virginia, where he believed his keys were taken and the store’s safe was robbed. Price said the unknown men pointed a gun at him, searched his pockets, and took his pocketknife and his 9 mm Sig firearm.
According to the affidavit, these statements of the defendant and other statements that he made to federal law enforcement agents were false because Price was, in fact, consensually with another person during the time period he claimed to be kidnapped.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bluefield, Va., Police Department, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation.
The Gazette article said that, according to filings from 2018 in a civil case in Virginia seeking to freeze Price assets, Irwin negotiated the sale of unnamed Price assets after Price was arrested on May 10, 2018, for lying to federal agents. Assistant U.S. Attorney Krista Consiglio wrote that as Price, who was released from jail roughly a week after his arrest, and his wife continued to spend fraudulently obtained money, Irwin had been in touch with various individuals in Virginia and West Virginia, selling off Price assets.
Irwin will be on probation for five years in Virginia.
When asked in court if he were still in touch with Price, according to the Gazette article, Irwin said, “I’ve washed my hands clean of it …” and also related that Price did stop by the convenience store in Virginia where Irwin works one day to buy food during a trip to visit the ATV trails in the area, Irwin said. Price was with his son and two men Irwin didn’t know. They greeted each other, but then Irwin went back to stock the beer cooler, he said.
Price is scheduled for sentencing in Billings in August.
In that case, each count of wire fraud and money laundering carries up to 20 years in prison. The latter charge is punishable by up to five years. He also faces a maximum five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release for making an official false statement.
Price must also pay back more than $20 million in restitution for financial activity and various schemes that defrauded the three companies.
The Gazette article said that also included in the terms of Price’s restitution is a lengthy forfeiture agreement that spans five properties in Montana — including his West End mansion — a property in Virginia, an unspecified amount of jewelry purchased after his financial fraud began, a motor home, six boats and four boat trailers.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
