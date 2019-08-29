PRINCETON — Two accidents at I-77 Exit 9 in Princeton Friday afternoon shut off electricity in the area and left an East River Volunteer Fire Department truck demolished.
No injuries were reported in the separate but related incidents.
West Virginia State Trooper Cpl. Z. M. Duke said a dump truck was in the southbound lanes and was running with its bed at least partially up.
“It caught an overhead power line and got it down (on the interstate),” he said.
An East River Volunteer Fire Department truck came to help with traffic control in the northbound lanes.
“They had a truck positioned to try to help divert traffic off on the right shoulder to avoid the power lines,” Duke said. “A northbound tractor-trailer then rear ended it.”
The impact knocked the fire department truck on its side.
Duke said any charges in the incidents will be handled by the state Department of Transportation.
Appalachian Power reported about 700 customers were without power for several hours.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.