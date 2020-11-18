BLUEFIELD — West Virginia continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 864 reported on Tuesday in a 24-hour period to bring the total of active cases to 10,707.
The death rate stood at 598 Tuesday, with 13 more deaths reported in the previous 24 hours.
The number of hospitalizations also rose to set another record, with 400 on Tuesday, as well as a new record number of patients in ICU at 116.
Those higher numbers resulted in a daily positivity rate of 5.72 percent with the cumulative rate rising to 3.31 percent.
Surges in the state prompted Gov. Jim Justice to impose tighter restrictions Friday, requiring masks be worn in indoor public places.
The case trend reflects the national surge, with the number of positive cases topping 11 million and deaths at almost 250,000.
Locally, McDowell County now has had a total of more than 500 positive COVID-19 cases, but that includes a recent outbreak at Stevens Correctional Center, with 254 inmates and 28 staff testing positive.
Since a congregate population is counted as only one related to county statistics, that number is different on the state and county levels.
McDowell County Health Department officials confirmed 16 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the overall total cases to 306 with 123 being active.
The 16 new cases were attributed to community spread and all 123 active cases are located throughout the county.
Currently, nine of the active cases are hospitalized with one of those being on a ventilator, the health department said.
Monroe County has seen a total of 284 cases with 20 more probable.
According to the Monroe County Health Department, the county has 26 active cases, 270 recovered, three now hospitalized and eight deaths.
Mercer County, according to state statistics, has had 1,083 positive cases and 36 deaths, but the local updated numbers from the Mercer County Health Department were not available Tuesday.
In Virginia, another death has been recorded in Buchanan County, bringing the total to five, along with 331 total positive cases and 19 hospitalizations.
An outbreak has been reported at a long term care facility with 35 cases.
Tazewell County now has had 805 cases with 38 hospitalizations and four deaths while Giles County’s total cases stood at 207 with seven hospitalizations and zero deaths.
Bland County has had five deaths, 107 positive cases and four hospitalized.
Gov. Ralph Northam has also tightened restrictions, cracking down on wearing masks in indoor public buildings and limiting public and private gatherings to no more than 25.
Virginia’s statewide positivity rate, which had fallen to 5 percent, is now back up to more than 7 percent.
Both Justice and Northam are scheduled to give pandemic updates today.
