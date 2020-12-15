PRINCETON — The Mercer County Health Department will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine until next week but Princeton Community Hospital is still on track to receive and administer the first doses today.
“We are not scheduled to get anything this week,” said county Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic during the county Board of Health meeting Monday.
Rose Morgan, nursing director at PCH, said part (about 140) of the 400 doses the hospital is to receive over the next few weeks is still on schedule to be delivered today and the first vaccination should take place today as well.
“We are excited,” she said, with the first doses going to staff who work closely with COVID-19 patients.
Both facilities are prepared for the vaccine rollout, which started Sunday after final approval from the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).
“We are ready for the vaccine when it does come,” Brenda Donithan, administrator at the health department, said. “We have refrigerators (for thawing) and we will have a freezer (designed specifically for sub-zero temperatures required) by the end of December.
Donithan said they are packed in dry ice for transport and when the vaccine doses are received in the county they must be administered within 120 hours to avoid any deterioration.
“They are being very strict on everything,” she said, including a “tracker” in each box that follows where the vaccine goes. “They also have a temperature regulator in there too.”
“The logistics of this is involved, to say the least, to keep the vaccine safe and get it ready,” Stefancic said. “It’s also very important that the timeline be followed very closely because of the general mechanism of how it can break down if not stored properly. That’s why we have ensured all the steps we have… so it can be kept safely.”
Donithan said the department will administer its first vaccinations to all EMS workers as nursing homes and hospitals will take care of their own vaccinations. Residents and staff at long-term care facilities and healthcare workers on the front lines are priority populations for the vaccine.
Stefancic said whether EMS workers come to the health department or they go to them is still a “developing area” to be addressed.
The department also has a plan to bring the vaccine to the general public when enough doses arrive and the priority populations are taken care of, including essential workers like teachers and some government services employees.
Donithan said the department is waiting on a list of which long-term facilities will ask for deliveries of the vaccine and help in administering them and those that may go through pharmacies or do in their own.
“We are waiting on that list now so we can prepare for that,” she said.
How many doses the department and the county as a whole will receive remains up in the air.
The Pfizer vaccines are arriving first, with Moderna following before the end of the month, and each requires two doses, three weeks apart of Pfizer and four weeks apart for Moderna.
Board member Robb Williams said it is important to know that the vaccines cannot be mixed. That is, the second dose must be from the same company as the first dose.
Stefancic said a press briefing will be held later this week regarding how to get the vaccine to the general public safely and with a minimal amount of difficulty residents getting to the vaccination sites.
Stationary clinics, which include healthcare providers in the community, will be utilized as well as the potential for “mobile clinics” that go out into the communities.
“We can do that in a partnership with the state and the governing body of the vaccine on the federal level because there are specific rules,” he said, but the ability to do that will benefit the community.
Stefancic emphasized the vaccine is at this point not at the stage to be ready for the general public at large.
“However, if we don’t plan for it now, we’re not going to be ready when it comes,” he said.
Donithan said the vaccine comes at a time when the COVID numbers are soaring.
As of Monday, the county crossed the 2,000 milestone, with 2,041 total COVID cases and 868 still active.
Just last weekend 143 new cases came in, she said.
The county has seen 46 deaths from the virus.
That is why testing continues even with the vaccine coming.
“We will be continuing testing three days a week,” she said, with the exception of the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s when only one testing session per week will be scheduled.
Donithan said the county is not required now by the state to offer the free testing, but it needs to be done.
“We have decided we would like to continue as long as we can because nobody else is catching what we catch throughout the county,” she said.
Health officials also emphasize the importance of continuing to wear a mask and social distancing because this is only the early stages of the vaccine, which, according to Gov. Jim Justice, won’t be ready for the general public until at least mid-March.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
