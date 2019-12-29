BLUEFIELD — From the creation of high-tech jobs to the resumption of a long-awaited road construction project, the year 2019 is being remembered as period of renewed hope and stability for the region.
As the year comes to a close, the newsroom staff of the Daily Telegraph has selected the Top Ten Stories of 2019. The top local stories are:
1. Intuit brings Prosperity Hub, hope and hundreds of jobs to Bluefield.
Intuit, a California-based information technology company, announced on March 29 that it would locate a “prosperity hub” in downtown Bluefield, bringing 200 to 500 jobs to the region. The hub includes a customer success center for product support and an innovation lab for entrepreneurship and small business owners.
Founded in 1983, Intuit produces TurboTax, a consumer tax preparation application, the accounting program QuickBooks, Mint, professional tax solutions ProConnect Tax Online, ProSeries and Lacerte, and multiple payroll products.
Brad Smith, then executive chairman of the Intuit board and a West Virginia native, traveled to Bluefield to help make the big announcement. Smith, a Marshall University graduate, told the crowd assembled at the Clover Club in downtown Bluefield that the company, which serves 80 million customers, is based on values he learned growing up, including “integrity without compromise” as well as humility, teamwork and giving back to the community.
“We are a company for those who care to dream,” Smith said during the March 29th press conference, referring to Intuit’s emphasis on not only bringing well-paying jobs with good benefits but also the innovation lab to foster entrepreneurship.
Intuit, and its employment partner Alorica, are temporarily operating out of the old AAA Auto building on Commerce Street. The Summit Bank building in downtown Bluefield, which is currently being renovated for Intuit, will become the permanent home for the companies.
In the weeks that followed, Intuit sponsored a Lemonade Block Party on Commerce Street in downtown Bluefield, a gathering that attracted a crowd of hundreds to the area. The city of Bluefield also embarked on a multi-phase paving project to help create additional parking spaces in the downtown area for the new Intuit employees. The first phase of that project added 100 new parking spaces at the site of the city’s dog park.
As of late December, Alorica currently had about 70 employees working at its temporary location on Commerce Street. John Miller, the company’s manager of the customer success center at its Bluefield office on Commerce Street, told the Daily Telegraph in 2019 that 45 Mint agents and 20 QuickBook agents have been trained, and additional agents are now being trained. The company plans to expand its workforce and gradually hire up to 500 people.
Mint is a free, web-based personal financial management service for the United States and Canada. QuickBooks is an online accounting software product and service.
Mint agents handle online “chats” with customers while Quickbooks agents answer voice calls.
City officials have described the arrival of Intuit as a “gamechanger” for Bluefield. They hope to see additional high-tech industries locate in the city in the year’s ahead, along with additional support industries, including more restaurants, to serve the new Intuit employees.
The city and Intuit hope to have the Innovation Lab project for entrepreneurship opened in 2020.
2. Long-requested safety improvements along a dangerous stretch of Interstate 77 are completed:
A series of tragic crashes on a stretch of I-77 in the Camp Creek area during the last three years resulted in major safety improvements in that area during 2019.
Since fall of 2016, 12 fatalities were seen between mile markers 20 and 28 on I-77, including the deaths of a family of four from North Carolina after a tractor-trailer crossed the median and plowed into their car.
That horrendous fiery crash prompted an investigation into safety issues on that stretch, which includes a steep hill and sharp curve. Tractor-trailers were involved in nine of those 12 fatalities. Crossing the median into the other lanes has been a problem.
An investigation was started by Greg Barr, general manager of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, to see what could be done related to safety measures and included traffic experts and engineers from various agencies.
Each crash was thoroughly researched, looking at the terrain, the time of day, witness statements, police reports, the condition of the vehicles, the reasons the crash happened and what could have been in place to prevent it.
In June 2019, the study was completed with several recommendations, including guard rails.
“Our engineering team announced they had completed their analysis of the median area between mile makers 20 and 28 in the Camp Creek area,” Barr said at the time, adding that it was a comprehensive analysis and review of safety issues. “They have recommended we install guard rails along the median in both directions, north and southbound. They (vehicles) cross of in both direction, going up and down that hill.”
Those guard rails were installed this fall.
Other action taken included lowering the speed limit from 70 to 60 in that area, installing flashing chevrons warning motorists of the curve, installing changeable message boards, increasing State Police enforcement and adding an extra Public Service Commission enforcement officer to deal primarily with truck traffic, including safety inspections.
Faulty brakes have been blamed for several crashes.
Barr said the new steel guard rails have been tested to absorb crashes, even from many trucks. “You see them on all major roads throughout the country.”
Sgt. T.A. Bowers with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment said increased patrols were seeing results.
“There have been more speeding citations issued on that mountain,” he said in an earlier interview. “We will continue patrolling it pretty heavily.”
Bowers said “it’s just place where people need to watch their speed.”
Barr said the authority will also continue watching, not only to see how all the safety measures work but also to examine any developments in safety measures that may be of benefit.
3. Jury renders guilty verdict in high-profile Mercer County decapitation case:
A case that started on April 1, 2018, Easter Sunday, with a call about a suspicious woman covered with blood led to a decapitated body, a charge of first-degree murder, a trial and a possible sentence of life in prison.
Roena Mills, 43, of Rural Retreat, Va. was charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of 29-year-old Bo White, whose decapitated body was found at his Clover Lane home in Lerona. His head was later found nearby in a wooded area.
Mills was later indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury and tried before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills. The trial started Dec. 3 and continued until Dec. 5. After hearing closing arguments from Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler and defense attorney Sid Bell, the jury deliberated for almost two hours before finding Mills guilty of first-degree murder. The jury did not recommend mercy, which means Mills would not be eligible for parole after serving 15 years of her sentence.
In his closing argument, Sitler reminded jurors that Mills tried to borrow a chainsaw and gasoline after Bo White was killed, and tried to get a veteran to help her. When Mills could not obtain a chainsaw, the only tools available were “some cheap kitchen knives,” Sitler said.
Mills came out of the woods near Bo White’s home on the morning of April 1 bloody, agitated and disheveled, and telling deputies investigating her sudden appearance that they had to let her finish what she was doing and “you have to let me go back and get my heads.”
The defense argued that there was “zero evidence” of Mills and Bo White ever having a problem between them. The only problem occurred when Bo White’s father, James White, who had had sexual relations with Mills for years, got angry when Bo starting having a relationship with her, Bell told the jury.
Bell then said Mills was invited to Bo White’s home that night. James White also called that night and had a brief conversation with his son, who was murdered shortly afterward.
“Our theory is that Jimmy White was jealous of her relationship with Bo … and Jimmy White is a terrible person,” Bell said.
In this theory, James White called about 10:51 p.m., found Mills and his son together and murdered his son in a jealous rage, Bell stated. Mills, shaken by the experience, left the home.
James White testified to finding his son’s body. He did not report his discovery to the police. Sitler told the jury that James White, an addict, did not want to deal with the situation and, instead, “wanted to get high.”
The autopsy report showed that Bo White had died in a violent attack which included blows and stab wounds which required “a lot of strength” to inflict. Bell said he had seen such cases both as a defense attorney and a prosecutor.
“As an old prosecutor, we call that a crime of passion,” he told the jury, later adding, “ Someone with a lot of strength and a lot of rage had to kill this man.”
Mills faces sentencing in January 2020. The state was represented by Sitler and Assistant Prosecutor David Pfeifer. The defense is represented by Bell and attorney Ward Morgan
4. Construction resumes on the King Coal Highway project:
After an excruciatingly long 10-year wait, construction finally resumed in 2019 on the long-delayed King Coal Highway project in Mercer County.
Gov. Jim Justice joined a host of local and state dignitaries on May 1 for a ceremony that marked the start of construction on a new $60 million contract that will extend the King Coal Highway another 3.8 miles to the area of Kee Dam and the Mercer County Airport. There it will then intersect with the existing Airport Road, also known as Route 123. This, in return, will create a usable segment of the King Coal Highway near Bluefield. The completion date for the project is late 2021.
The King Coal Highway is the region’s local segment of the national Interstate 73/74/75 corridor. The project is the third section of the King Coal Highway to be constructed in Mercer County. The first section, which included the K.A. Ammar Interchange, was built back in 2003. The second section of the road, which included the construction of the $16 million interstate bridge high over Stoney Ridge, was finished in 2008.
However, after work on the twin interstate bridges was completed in 2008, construction on the King Coal Highway was stalled due to a lack of federal and state funding. In fact, construction wouldn’t begin until 10 years later, or in the spring of 2019.
Construction crews have been working since that time on the new interstate corridor.
Weather so far hasn’t impacted the ongoing construction.
Crews are currently removing dirt from the mountain at the bridge and construction has now started on a bridge that will cross the upper portion of Kee Dam to connect to Airport Road. Land is also being cleared beside Airport Road to the north to make way for an exit-entrance ramp. After crossing the Christine West Bridge, the highway will then narrow to only two lanes into what will eventually serve as the southbound lanes of the King Coal Highway. Traffic will then be two-way as it crosses the bridges across Bull Tail Hollow and Kee Dam and intersects with Airport Road. Northbound traffic will exit on a ramp that will also include an entrance lane for vehicles entering from Airport Road heading south toward Route 460 and Interstate 77, according to earlier reports from James Self, job superintendent with Kanawha Stone, the company in charge of the more than $57 million project.
Once the roadway is completed, traffic from Interstate 77 and U.S. Route 460 — and specifically ATV tourists traveling to the region — also will have easier access to U.S. Route 52, including the Bluewell and Bramwell communities.
In anticipation of the new traffic influx, city officials in Bluefield are working to develop land near Kee Dam where the King Coal Highway and Route 123 will intersect. The hope is to create a section of land where potential economic development can occur. Part of the land also could be used for recreational purposes. Furthermore, the use of dirt from the large-scale construction project also has been considered for a possible runway extension at the airport.
5. Mitchell Stadium is named America’s Best High School Football Stadium.
The region was the recipient of good news in late 2019 after readers of USA Today selected historic Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield as America’s Best High School Football Stadium.
Mitchell Stadium came out on top after several rounds of voting, beating out facilities such as the Stadium Bowl in Tacoma, Washington and Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio .
In the competition’s final round, Mitchell Stadium defeated R.R. Jones Stadium in El Paso, Texas. Mitchell Stadium received 2,149,143 votes and R.R. Jones Stadium had 1,515,558 votes. There were a total of 3,664,701 votes cast during the final round, according to the USA Today website.
Local West Virginia and Virginia residents voted for Mitchell Stadium along with former West Virginians and Virginians living across the nation.
High school football teams from both West Virginia and Virginia play their games at Mitchell Stadium. The new Super Six South Committee also is pushing to have the state championship football game held at Mitchell Stadium on alternating years with Wheeling. Now that Mitchell Stadium is America’s top high school stadium, the committee members have another compelling reason why Bluefield should be hosting the state championship contest.
“Bragging rights are great marketing tools,” Jame Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau said after the polling results were closed. “Any time you’re talking about the stadium, you can slide that accolade in so people might be more inclined to come check it out, go to a game and bring high school football championships to Mercer County.”
City officials welcomed the news, and participated in celebratory gatherings at the stadium to mark the good news.
“On behalf of the city of Bluefield, I am extremely pleased that Mitchell Stadium has been designated as America’s Best High School Football Stadium, Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said. “This victory is a result of the loyalty and dedication of thousands of present and past residents, family, and friends of the two Virginias, who showed their love for Mitchell Stadium by continuously casting votes on its behalf.”
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., tweeted a congratulatory statement after the stadium’s victory was announced.
“High school football in West Virginia is a tradition that brings our communities together, and I’m proud that the Mountain State is home to America’s best high school football stadium. Congratulations to the city of Bluefield and Beaver nation,” Manchin said.
6. Princeton Community Hospital acquires Bluefield Regional Medical Center:
Princeton Community Hospital signed an agreement on June 26 to acquire Bluefield Regional Medical Center from Community Health Systems, Inc. in Franklin, Tennessee, ending weeks of speculation about the future of the Bluefield-based medical center. The move received final regulatory approval on Oct. 1.
“Our hospital was founded nearly 50 years ago thanks to the generosity, pride, vision, and determination of thousands of Mercer County citizens. They saw the need for a modern, not-for-profit health care facility in their community,” Princeton Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Lilley said in a prepared statement. “Through their donations, large and small, their vision became a reality. Because PCH has always put people and community wellness as a top priority, it has been able to attract and retain a highly skilled medical staff and invest in leading edge technology consistently through the years. We believe that the acquisition of BRMC will enable us to build upon and further modernize the quality of health care we provide to our patients and continue to enhance the service lines available to the region.”
PCH retained the majority of BRMC’s employees. The change in ownership also was effective Oct. 1.
BRMC was previously owned by Community Health Systems, Inc., a for-profit company based in Franklin, Tennessee, which purchased the hospital in 2010. PCH is a not-for-profit health care facility, so the city of Bluefield is losing tax revenue as a result of the change in ownership. The city has estimated the loss in annual tax revenue at $680,000. But the move also ensured that the city and its citizens will retain its hospital and the many jobs BRMC provides.
7. Parents, ‘fake grandma’ charged in 2 unrelated suicides in Tazewell County:
The parents and a guardian of two Tazewell County teens who committed suicide in unrelated incidents were arrested on felony child neglect charges on Dec. 12.
Justin Dye, 15, of Pounding Mill, Va., died at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2018, after shooting himself in the chest with a loaded firearm found in his parent’s nightstand.
Six months to the day after Justin killed himself a second student at Richlands High School committed suicide. Kayla Leann Hodges, 16, hung herself from the branch of a tree in the front yard of her family’s residence in Raven, Va.
Both teens had a history of mental health issues, according to Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt and Sgt. Mike Hall, lead detective on the cases.
Justin’s mother, Janet Osbourne, and stepfather, Jason Osbourne, were charged in the teen’s death.
“As we started looking into things, we found he had a history of depression for many years and had attempted suicide multiple time before,” Hieatt said. “Before this happened he had been placed in a hospital after taking muscle relaxants and vodka — a friend provided them. He was found in the woods with no shoes and committed to a psychiatric hospital.”
Hieatt said Justin was diagnosed with depression.
“He said he would hear voices and see people who weren’t there,” Hieatt said. “In the notes from the hospital he said he was going to kill himself.”
A safety plan signed by Justin’s parents upon his release from the hospital stipulated the importance of the teen taking his anti-depressant medication and that he not be allowed access to any weapons.
“When the came back home his mom and stepdad didn’t make him take his medication,” Hieatt said, adding that the doctor’s notes stated the importance of this.
“The day we found him there were pill bottles thrown around the kitchen,” Hieatt said. “They were full, and had not been refilled.”
Hieatt said Justin’s parents were allowing him to not take his medication.
“The gun he used to kill himself was in the nightstand of his stepfather’s and mother’s bedroom, and the bullets were right there beside the gun,” Hieatt said. “The bedroom door was not locked. The gun was a Rutger .40 caliber with a 14-round clip.”
On the same evening that Justin’s parents were taken in to custody, Kayla Hodges’ father, Richard Hodges, 52, and a woman once believed to be her grandmother, Suzanne Polkinghorn, 72, were also arrested on felony child neglect charges.
Kayla, too, had a history of mental illness and suicidal tendencies, Hieatt said.
Hieatt said Kayla had been cutting herself for some time, and had been to counselors. “She was diagnosed with suicidal ideology and depression,” he said.
Kayla also had a safety plan in place that included medication and counseling, Hieatt said.
He said Hodges asked doctors to take her off medication so she could get a driver’s license.
In the months prior to her death, Hieatt said Kayla often spoke of killing herself.
“She died in April,” Hieatt said. “In January, February and late March she was trying to choke herself out — it was called the suicide game.”
Hieatt said in March Kayla’s father discovered she was cutting herself again and threatened to take her to the hospital, but then opted to wait until the end of the school year.
“He stopped the counseling, he stopped her from taking her medication and he knew she was cutting on herself a month before she committed suicide and didn’t do anything,” Hieatt said.
“She pretty much fended for herself,” Hall said. “Our intent is that justice is coming.”
Hieatt noted that for months the community has been asking for answers about the teens’ deaths. Now that the investigation is complete, information can be provided.
“Both attempted suicide multiple times,” he said. “Both had been committed to hospitals, and in both cases the parents were not following up and giving them the care they needed.”
8. Police investigate four different human remains cases in the region:
Many residents of southern West Virginia were on edge during the summer and fall of 2019 after four sets of human remains were discovered in McDowell and Mercer counties within a four-month period.
The cases, upon investigation, were unrelated, according to authorities.
The first case proved to be an accidental death, the second a suspicious death now being investigated by the FBI, the third was a murder with possible persons of interest identified and the fourth turned into a tale of homicide and incest that drew worldwide attention.
• The first set of human remains involved a body found June 12 in the Warriormine area, later identified as Billy Joe Baker, 46, of War. Baker had been missing since May 31.
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James E. Muncy Jr. later told the Daily Telegraph
that a report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office indicated Baker’s death “does not look suspicious.”
• A second set of skeletal remains were discovered on June 17 in Bearwallow Hollow near Berwind Lake in McDowell County.
Deputies determined the remains to be recent and not historical.
These remains were also sent to the state medical examiner, but Muncy said the identity remains a mystery.
“We don’t know who they are,” he said. “We don’t know age or gender.”
In July, Muncy reported that the FBI was assisting in the case.
• On June 20, the initial remains of Amanda Presutti, 34, of Princeton, were discovered in a rural area of eastern Mercer County.
Presutti was reported missing by her family on June 9.
In September, Senior Trooper D.B. Whited, of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, said evidence found at the scene suggested Presutti’s death was a homicide.
“We are working this as an active homicide investigation” Whited said in September. “Right now we are following up on leads on possible persons of interest.”
• A fourth set of human remains were found in a shallow grave near a residence in Skygusty in McDowell County on Sept. 24 after a disclosure was made by a registered sex offender to the West Virginia State Police.
Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., is charged with first-degree murder in the death of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota.
McClure’s daughters, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minn., and Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C., are also facing first-degree murder charges in connection with McGuire’s death.
Amanda McClure was McGuire’s girlfriend.
Testifying during a preliminary hearing for Choudhary on Nov. 5, West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler said McGuire’s body was originally buried in the backyard of the Skygusty residence, however it was later moved to a side-yard location where it was discovered by police officials.
During the hearing, Saddler, lead investigator on the case, said all three suspects were involved in McGuire’s murder.
“On or about February 14, Mr. John McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, then tied up, and then injected with two vials of methamphetamine,” Saddler testified. “After the injection, he was strangled.”
In a letter to McDowell court officials dated Nov. 4, McClure confessed to the murder of McGuire and provided specifics of the crime. He wrote in detail of McGuire’s suffocation/strangulation death, and listed the roles he and his two daughters played.
McClure also stated he is willing to plead guilty/no contest to the crime.
Court documents later obtained by the Daily Telegraph revealed an incestuous relationship between Larry McClure and his daughter Amanda.
In a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Saddler, he wrote that Larry McClure, Amanda Naylor McClure and Anna Choudhary did commit “the willful, deliberate and premeditated homicide of Larry McClure.”
Saddler also stated the three did “willfully conceal the remains of Mr. McGuire in a shallow grave at Larry McClure’s residence located at 11715 Skygusty Highway located in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.”
A final paragraph in the criminal complaint also revealed a sordid relationship between Larry and Amanda McClure.
“Larry McClure and Amanda McClure are biological father and daughter,” Saddler stated in the complaint. “Larry McClure and Amanda McClure did engage in sexual intercourse at the aforementioned address.”
Three and a half weeks after the Valentine’s Day murder of McGuire, Larry and Amanda McClure traveled across the state line to neighboring Tazewell County, Va., where they married.
The marriage license shows the two were wed on March 11 by a United Methodist Church minster of the gospel.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the marriage of a father and daughter is illegal in Virginia. The crime is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to six months in jail.
Trooper Saddler said the case remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.
9. Police officer shot in Bluefield, Va., manhunt launched for armed and dangerous suspect:
A massive manhunt was launched across the region on Feb. 16 after an armed and dangerous suspect shot and wounded a Bluefield, Va. Police Office during a routine traffic stop.
The incident began when a 2008 Toyota Yaris, in which Donquale Gray, 25, of Bluefield, was a passenger, was stopped for an equipment violation near near Exit 3 in the town of Bluefield, Va..
Gray began shooting at and wounded the Bluefield, Va. police officer as the officer was standing outside the suspect’s vehicle on the driver’s side, according to earlier reports by Corinne Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police. The Bluefield, Va. officer and a second Bluefield, Va. officer, who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire. The Toyota’s driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered. Gray then got into the driver’s seat and drove off.
He was able to evade police, prompting a massive manhunt across the region for the gunman. That manhunt continued for a period of several weeks, leaving many in the region on edge. Police investigated a number of leads, and false sightings, during that time period. But Gray remained at large.
A reward, which ultimately climbed to $25,000, was offered by the U.S. Marshal’s Service for information leading to Gray’s capture.
The reward started out at $10,000 when the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives each contributed $5,000. It grew again when the National Police Defense Foundation’s Safe Cops Program added an independent reward of $10,000, raising it to $20,000. A $5,000 contribution from the town of Bluefield, Va. raised it to $25,000.
The manhunt ended on March 6 when Gray was killed in a gunfight with federal marshal’s in Morgantown.
Police in Morgantown responded to a report of shots fired and an armed fugitive in the area of Falling Run Road and College Avenue, according to a press release from Morgantown Police Chief Ed Preston.
“The suspected fugitive attempted to flee from the marshals and was armed with a handgun,” Preston said in a prepared statement. “During a foot pursuit, the suspect fired the handgun and at least one member of the U.S. Marshals Service returned fire. The suspect was found deceased at the scene.”
Gray’s identity was later confirmed to the Daily Telegraph by a law enforcement source.
The injured police officer was later released from the hospital, and has since recovered from his injuries.
“Since the night that I received the call that one of our officers had been shot and injured not a waking moment has passed that I haven’t hoped and prayed that the individual that attempted to kill one of our own would be found and apprehended without another law enforcement officer or civilian being hurt in the process,” Bluefield, Va. Police Chief Shane Gunter said at the time. “Due to the relentless work and dedication of many law enforcement agencies the hunt for the attempted murderer has ended as I had hoped and prayed; without injury to another officer or innocent citizen.”
10. A big for year for economic development and tourism projects in the region:
The year 2019 will be remembered as a period of large-scale construction and job-creation projects for the region.
In the city of Princeton, city council approved a $6 million bond plan in early December to begin work on phase three of the new municipal hall project. Construction also continued in 2019 on the new public works department, a part of municipal hall project that is now about 90 percent complete.
When all three parts of phase three are finished, the Princeton Fire Department will have about 16,000 square feet of space; the police Department will have around 11,000 square feet; and the recreation center will have about 25,000 square feet of space.
The entire project is expected to take eight years to complete. It involves the relocation of city government offices and other related services to the old Dean Company property on Bee Street, which is located off of Stafford Drive.
The new recreational center will include at least two basketball courts, possibly an indoor soccer field, bounce houses, a place for birthday parties and proposed dining areas, City Manager Webb said in early December.
Phase three of the project will take about three years to complete. Once it is finished, the city intends to sell the land near Princeton Community Hospital where the existing facilities are currently located. Webb says the land, which is about 11 acres, is an ideal location for new businesses.
The last phase of the city’s plan is to utilize the land between the new government complex and the Princeton Rescue Squad. That land will see ballfields, playgrounds, a park area, possibly a family water park, an activity facility and other potential options that will be considered by the city.
Also in the city of Princeton, work is nearing a completion on the new new $3 million Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center.
The 20,000-square-foot facility, located beside the Princeton Rescue Squad, will serve as both a training center for the squad and as an emergency shelter facility for the community.
One of the training rooms in the facility will have the back of an ambulance that has been removed from a chassis, as well as a mock bathroom used to show how a person who has fallen in the shower or had a heart attack must be lifted. The facility also will include a simulation lab that is designed to help create multiple scenarios EMS officials may face in the field.
Rooms that provide specialized training in areas like cardiology also are included in the new center, as well as a lecture lab with elevated seating and TV monitors and to accommodate about 100 workers.
At the other end of the facility is the emergency shelter, which will accommodate about 250 people and include bathrooms, a commercial size kitchen and large pantry.
In the city of Bluefield, the city Board of Directors voted on Sept. 10 to approve a contract for engineering work to start a long-planned development project at Exit 1 along Interstate 77.
The city has a total of $2 million for the the engineering and site preparation work, which includes a $1 million EDA (federal Economic Development Administration) grant and $1 million in matching funds from local foundations.
A preliminary study for a master plan was completed earlier to pinpoint how much of the more than 80 acres the city owns around the BAT (Bluefield Area Transit) headquarters is developable. The engineering/design phase is the next step.
According to Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout, the project has been two years in the making.
“You are going to see dirt flying hopefully by April (2020),” Rideout said in an earlier interview. “You are not going to see concrete pads out there. You are going to see flat space out there with a sign that says, ‘Will build to suit.’”
Rideout said the site preparation and utilities will be done as part of the contract, making the Exit 1 area “prime for a developer to come in and go vertical.”
In another potentially huge project for the region, Dominion Energy announced in 2019 that Tazewell County is now the only site being considered for a proposed $2 billion hydroelectric pump storage facility. After extensive testing, the company determined that a second site also under evaluation for the project — an abandoned coal mine in Wise County — was unsuitable for the pump station development.
Dominion has been performing the final stages of geotechnical work on East River Mountain, where the facility would be located. That ongoing work includes more core drilling to make sure the site, which will cover at least 2,600 acres owned by Dominion, is suitable for the project.
The proposed pump storage facility has two reservoirs, one near the top of the mountain and the other more than 1,000 feet below. Both are on the south side of East River Mountain a few miles west of the town of Bluefield, Va.
Water is released from the upper reservoir into tunnels where it gains enough force as it falls to rotate turbines in the powerhouse at the lower reservoir.
Electricity is then generated and sent to any place on Dominion’s grid where it is needed. Water is then pumped back up to the upper reservoir.
The decision on whether the facility will be located in Tazewell County is slated to be made in early 2020.
The project would have a significant economic impact upon the region.
It would create 2,000 temporary construction jobs over a seven to 10-year period, and pump millions in new tax revenue into the coalfield counties of Southwest Virginia.
According to a report released by the Richmond-based Chmura Economics & Analytics, the proposed power station would bring about $320 million annually in economic benefits to the region during construction, $37 million a year after completion as well as about $12 million a year in tax revenue for local governments in Southwest Virginia, with Tazewell County getting the lion’s share, about $2.5 million a year.
The region’s ATV tourism engine also continued to roar in 2019, setting a new ridership record of more than 53,000 permits being sold.
Tickets for the 2020 riding season are now sale, and the new year will mark the 20th anniversary of the off-road ATV trail system.
Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, said the first southern West Virginia ATV trail was opened in October of the year 2000. Since that time, the trail system has experienced 20 years of tourism growth with more than 53,000 riding permits sold in the year 2019 alone.
“For us, it’s huge,” Lusk said of the looming 20th anniversary celebration. “If you look at the first year, it was certainly a pilot project. Nobody knew if a single person would come there to ride. You don’t know.”
Today, it is a common sight to see out-of-state vehicles hauling their ATVs into the region each week. Many of those out-of-town visitors are coming from the Interstate 77 and Interstate 81 corridors. And a large number of those tourists make the ATV trail system in Mercer County the first stop on their off-road riding adventure.
Already, riders from all 50 states have enjoyed the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system in Mercer County alone, and thousands more are traveling to ride the ATV trails in neighboring McDowell, Wyoming, Logan and Mingo counties.
