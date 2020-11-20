PRINCETON — A Holiday Heroes Food and Supplies Drive is launching in Princeton.
The local Army Recruiting office in Princeton in conjunction with Community Connections and the JROTC from Princeton Senior High School will be hosting the food and supply drive to help out families in need over the holiday season. The goal is to fill the bed of a pick-up truck with supplies to hand out to families in need.
Donations that will be accepted include canned food, shelf stable foods, mac and cheese, box dinners, hygiene items, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, school supplies, pencils, notebooks, crayons, coloring books and markers.
All donations can be dropped off at the Princeton Army Recruiting Station, located at 220 S. Walker Street, Princeton, said.
You can also call the local Army recruiter for pick-up at 304-487-2471 or 304-557-9351.
All donations will go to families in need throughout Mercer County.
