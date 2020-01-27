TAZEWELL, Va. — Historic Crab Orchard Museum & Pioneer Park in Tazewell County now has a new director, only the fifth since the museum was developed starting in 1978.
Steven K. Knapp of Asheville, N.C., took over the reins as executive director of the museum on Jan. 6, replacing Charlotte Whitted, who retired last fall.
“I am just tremendously excited about having the opportunity, and the possibilities going forward,” Knapp said. “I’m particularly interested in the Revolutionary War and look forward to exploring program ideas related to that period. Crab Orchard Museum has many significant artifacts and connections to the Battle of King’s Mountain, so I’d like to build partnerships and programs around those.”
Knapp received his bachelor’s of arts degree from Catawba College in History and his master’s degree at East Tennessee University (ETSU) in modern U.S. history with a special concentration in Appalachian history. He is a doctoral candidate at Mississippi State University in Colonial and U.S. history, but has completed all the coursework required there, enabling him to accept the position full-time in Tazewell.
Knapp said he would like to bring reenactments to the museum as well as programs tied to the Revolutionary War, in particular to the Battle of King’s Mountain, fought in 1780 in South Carolina and a turning point in the war.
But that is only part of what he wants to accomplish.
“I am already working on a second notebook of ideas,” Knapp said of his plans for the museum, adding that a focus on the region’s coal mining heritage is part of his plans.
He wants to gather storytellers, a “living history group,” that relate coal mining stories from the 1920-1940 era.
Knapp said he wants to build on programs that reflect “everything we have at the museum, from pre-Colonial to coal mining.”
The museum has a lot to offer, said Whitted, who spent 14 years as director and saw many improvements and additions before she moved to Abingdon about 18 months ago, trying to commute as a broad search for a replacement was under way.
She still plans to help out with the museum as a volunteer.
Whitted said the museum center itself opened in 1982 after a grassroots movement to get it off the ground.
Museum board of directors Chair Russ Hatfield said the idea for the museum was sparked when the Rt. 460 four-lane was being constructed.
“They discovered Native American artifacts and bones and other indicators something was going on here (at the museum’s site),” he said. “It used to be an Indian village and it started from there.”
Whitted said many of those artifacts ended up at the time in the Smithsonian as well as with the Virginia Historical Society.
“Once our museum was built we got a lot of those back on permanent loan,” she said.
Whitted said programs have grown over the years, including a popular corn maze, and visitation has spiked, from 16,000 about six years ago to 25,000.
Many school groups from all around the region visit the museum, she added.
“We do children’s programs really well but we are developing adult programs,” she said. “We think there is a broader interest we can cultivate with adult programming.”
Major annual events like the Fiddlers Convention, Independence Day celebration and Frontier Christmas have been successful.
A gift shop was also added.
The expansions and additions have made it a regional destination, Hatfield said, as well as a popular place for weddings, family reunions, church services and community gatherings.
“Guest accommodations are also on site,” Whitted said, “with a two-bedroom house that can be rented.”
The original 1907 Pisgah Store, which was once located across the railroad tracks north of the museum, was moved to be on Rt. 460 near the museum and is now Fisher and Company Restaurant with a specialty of barbecue. The restaurant is planning an expansion to be ready by March.
Whitted said the museum lost state funding in 2008 with budget cutbacks and now relies on the county, foundations, businesses, donor support and ticket sales.
“We want to make it as accessible as possible for everyone to visit and affordable,” she said. “We want them to come back more than once. It has really become a community center.”
Whitted and Hatfield are excited as well with Knapp’s energy and ideas.
Hatfield said Knapp is “talented and knowledgeable,” but the board also specifically wanted to hire a “people person.”
“It’s so important for the executive director to interact with people in our region and represent the museum with positivity and enthusiasm,” he said. “I’m confident that Steven has the ability to lead the museum forward.”
“Good days are ahead for the museum,” Whitted said. “I hope everyone will make him welcome.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
