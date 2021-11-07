GLENWOOD — A Mercer County hound pulled a Lassie-like maneuver to rescue her identical-twin best friend from certain death while trapped in a large rock crevice.
Sadie and Daisy, two brindled hound mixes, escaped from their fenced-in Glenwood yard on Thursday.
Mercer County Animal Control Officer Elizabeth Syres believes the two were “chasing a critter” in a heavily wooded area of Glenwood Park when Daisy ran into the opening of a rock formation and became tightly trapped.
Daisy was underneath a giant bolder and also firmly wedged between other large stones.
The location where Daisy was trapped was well off the beaten path and deep into the forest.
However, Sadie came to the rescue.
Syres said Sadie made her way to a walking trail at the park and alerted those on the path that something was amiss.
“She actually found people and took them straight to where Daisy was,” Syres said. “She (Daisy) was way off the trail. Nobody would ever have known where she was at.”
Rescuers had to travel through a leaf-littered forest, with an abundance of hardwood trees, thorn bushes and moss-covered rocks, to reach the site where Daisy was trapped.
“What I think happened was the rock she was under was above ground, but there was a crawl space below. I think she slipped and fell underneath,”Syres said.
Animal rescue was called, and Syres and officer Heather Mitchell responded. They, along with about eight or nine individuals visiting the park, worked during the late afternoon and early evening to rescue Daisy.
Syres said Sadie was initially trying to “dig Daisy out,” but a volunteer later put her on a leash and took her up to the park’s walking path.
“They were such good Samaritans,” Syres said. “We were there for like three hours trying to get her out. She was in so much pain.”
Syres described Daisy’s situation as being “pretzeled in” between the rocks. At one point she wondered if the dog’s plight was so dire she would have to be humanely euthanized “rather than lay there and die.”
She also believed Daisy would likely be paralyzed if they were able to get her out alive.
During the rescue, Syres said the idea of finding a jack to lift up the rock was entertained.
“When they called me I was told it was a big rock, but I didn’t expect it to be the size of someone’s living room,” she said.
Finally, perseverance paid off.
Two male volunteers were able to extract Daisy’s legs, while Syres pulled her head from between the rocks.
Then, an animal miracle. Daisy was not injured.
“As soon as we got her out she started walking around and giving me kisses,” Syres said.
When Daisy was taken out of the woods to the path, Sadie was exuberant.
“As soon as we got her out here her little buddy started going nuts,” Syres said. “It’s honestly something you would see in a movie.”
Following the rescue, Syres and Mitchell took the dogs to the Mercer County Animal Shelter. One of the pups had a collar, the other did not.
Syres said she realized they were someone’s pets when they both jumped into the cab of her truck.
On Friday, Mercer County Animal Shelter Director Stacy Harman located the dogs’ owner, Denise Dishner, through the Missing Pets Mercer County WV Facebook page.
Dishner, who was reunited with her girls at the shelter, said she realized the two had escaped when she arrived home from work on Thursday. A collar hanging in the fence was evidence of their flight.
Sadie has a history of Houdini behavior, Dishner said. It’s because of this that Daisy became part of the family.
Dishner said Sadie escaped a couple of years ago and they were looking for her in the Princeton area. They saw “her” on the side of the road, opened the truck door and she jumped in.
But not long after arriving home, Sadie made her way back to the house — the dog they had picked up was not their pet, Dishner said.
They took the stray dog to the animal shelter, but at that time the facility was at full capacity and could not house any more canines.
Dishner said they took the dog home, dubbed her Daisy and soon she and Sadie were inseparable best friends.
After Thursday’s escapade, Sadie and Daisy are now back home and in good health. Dishner, meanwhile, says she plans to reinforce her fence.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
