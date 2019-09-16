Herbs Sims Wellness Center gets new manager

BLUEFIELD — Bluefield College’s Herb Sims Wellness Center will have a manager starting Monday.
BC’s director of athletics Tonia Walker said Rodney Kasey has accepted the position.
Kasey, who graduated from Bluefield College, has been director of athletics/membership marketing coordinator for the City of Bluefield Parks and Recreation Department and head assistant coach for the Bluefield State College men’s basketball team.
As facility manager, Kasey will oversee all aspects of operational planning and day-to-day management of the Herb Sims Wellness Center for athletic events, special events sponsored by the college’s department of athletics, and events for BC students and the community.
The center’s fitness area, open to all Bluefield College students and the campus community, will also be overseen by Kasey, Walker said.
Other duties will include strength and conditioning coach for BC’s department of athletics.
Kasey played for the Bluefield College Rams basketball team during his undergraduate years. During that time, he won awards such as Most Improved and RAM EFFORT, and also received AAC conference honors on the All- Academic Team and Champions of Character.
He went on to be the director of basketball operations at BC under Coach Richard Morgan.
Kasey received his bachelor’s degree in sport management in 2015, and a master’s degree in sport administration from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. in December 2016.
“I am very excited to be back at my alma mater and for the opportunity to pour into our athletes as well as the community,” he said. “I want to thank both the City of Bluefield and Bluefield State College for the past three years and the many wonderful opportunities they provided for which I am grateful.”
Bluefield College assumed occupancy of the Herb Sims Wellness Center through a partnership with the City of Bluefield on Aug. 1 and “positioned this strategic hire to satisfy multiple needs of the college,” Walker said. “The Center is named for the beloved, former Parks and Recreation Director Herb Sims who dedicated his career and life to enhancing the lives of many youth in the greater Bluefield area.”
Kasey is married to BC alumna Rebecca Havens Kasey (‘17). They currently reside in Bluefield, W.Va.
