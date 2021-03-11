TAZEWELL, Va. — Applications are now being accepted for a program to help local farmers revitalize damaged pastures.
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors and Canaan Valley Institute are making funds available to help farmers impacted by an abundance of mud, erosion and loss of soil and sod, according to a press release issue by John Blankenship, Jr., extension agent for agriculture and natural resources for the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Tazewell County Office.
The funding program is being offered in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension-Tazewell County, Tazewell Soil & Water Conservation District, Natural Resource Conservation Service, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Partners and Southern States Tazewell Cooperative. Applications may be picked up at any of the above locations.
The county has experienced an unprecedented year of increased precipitation, the statement said. Furthermore, many farmers held over calves due to markets affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which increased their stocking rates in feeding areas.
“Tazewell County’s most abundant crop is its forages that are harvested and sold through livestock,” the statement said. “These forages are essential to the agricultural economy in our region due to the steep terrain and high grazing plateaus.”
The Tazewell County Pasture Revitalization Program also is offering, at no charge to the farmer, a seed mixture developed for the climate and conditions the county is experiencing, the extension office said. The Seed Mixture is Southern States Pasture Renovator Mixture which contains annuals to germinate early and provide a cover to compete with weeds and grasses to follow once the soil temperature reaches 58 degrees.
Applications are due in by 5 p.m. on March 26, 2021. The applications may be mailed to: 2860 Riverside Drive, North Tazewell, Va., 24630. They can also be dropped off at any of the partnering locations.
