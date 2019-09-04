By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County is receiving a boost from the Cumberland Plateau Planning Commission (CPPD).
Supervisor Mike Hymes, who is also on the board of the commission, said supervisors would hear the details of the grant money during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.
Hymes said the CPPD executive board approved the funding last week.
Three applications were approved for the county:
• $124,317 for Richlands for a Community Development Center.
• $186,455 for the county’s economic development activities related to a business search firm.
• $30,000 for a preliminary architectural report on the Pocahontas Opera house as part of the town’s downtown revitalization project.
The money comes from the Cumberland Plateau Regional Opportunity Program (CProp), which are funds that were acquired during the negotiations for the sale of the regional broadband system (OptiNet) to Sunset, Hymes said. Sunset is now Point Broadband.
The CPPD board determined these funds would be used to further economic development in the CPPD area and the Cprop program was created.
The CPPD board also discussed proposals from Point Broadband for the locations of Wi-Fi hotspots across the four counties covered by CPPD (Tazewell, Russell, Buchanan and Dickenson).
Hymes said that under the agreement between Point Broadband and CPPD, Point Broadband was to evaluate the locations for Wi-Fi hotspots in each county then one of these (counties) would be funded by Point Broadband, with the other recommended hotspots funded by CPPD.
In Tazewell County, the three hotspots recommended are in downtown Tazewell, downtown Richlands and one in Bluefield.
The total cost of these hotspots is almost $30,000, of which Point broadband will fund $8,500 and CPPD will fund about $21,000.
A hotspot is a physical location where people may obtain internet access, typically with Wi-Fi technology, by using a wireless local area network (WLAN) with a router connected to an internet service provider.
Tazewell County Supervisor Charlie Stacy, who is also an executive board member of the CPPD, has been active in the broadband process.
“I spent three years participating in the negotiation for the sale of Optinet and during the process I was adamant a significant portion of the funds from the sale be allowed to flow back to the counties for used on other economic development projects,” he said. “These Cprop grant approvals are the first of the funds to flow back to the counties.”
“Point Broadband is going to be a much better partner for CPPD the broadband expansion program and I expect more broadband projects to begin in our county very soon,” Hymes said.
