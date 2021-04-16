Heavy metal manufacturer announces $3.2 million expansion in Tazewell County, creating 40 new jobs

By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Lawrence Brothers, Inc., an industry leader in battery tray fabrication and manufacturing of motive power trays, ground support systems, and transformer components, will invest $3.2 million to expand its operation in Tazewell County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
The company will upgrade and modernize machinery and equipment to increase capacity and double production at its facility at Lawrence Road in Bluefield, Va., creating 40 new jobs, the governor’s office said.
“We are dedicated to providing a skilled manufacturing workforce so Virginia companies like Lawrence Brothers can continue contributing to the growth of this important sector,” Northam said. “Supporting existing businesses as they adapt and modernize is key to maintaining a strong and resilient economy as we rebound from the pandemic, and we appreciate the company’s commitment to Tazewell County and our Commonwealth.”
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) awarded a $400,000 loan to help purchase equipment for the expansion. At the time of the application to VCEDA, Lawrence Brothers employed 70 workers. The new expansion will see the company’s employment numbers grow to 110 within five years, VCEDA Executive Director Jonanthan Belcher said in a press release.
“This is the second time VCEDA has assisted the company with expansions in the last two years,” Belcher said. “Lawrence Brothers’ ability to diversify and grow their business is a true testament to the strength of its owners, employees and the favorable business environment found in our region.”
Delegate Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, said, “this announcement is encouraging news, confirming that Southwest Virginia is making significant progress in efforts to diversify the economy. I commend Lawrence Brothers for making the commitment to expand and all of the economic development organizations for making this possible. The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership are without question some of Virginia’s most effective and proven economic development organizations.”
Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, said the longevity of Lawrence Brothers, Inc., in the region and the impact of its continued growth is to be applauded.
“I am pleased to have Lawrence Brothers Incorporated (LBI), a third- generation family-owned and operated business located in Tazewell County since 1974,” Hackworth said in a prepared statement. “Since 2017, they have expanded twice and will create a total of 40 more new jobs once the second expansion is completed. I believe we need to support and promote local businesses such as Lawrence Brothers. In my opinion, economic development starts right here at home.”
Founded in 1974 by brothers Jim and Dale Lawrence in Bluefield, Va., Lawrence Brothers, Inc. got its start in the welding business in 1974 in a three-car garage in Springville, the VCEDA press release said. There, they built mine battery trays for Exide Battery, today known as EnerSys, and added additional battery customers as the company grew.
In addition to battery trays, Lawrence Brothers Inc. also does heavy metal fabrication and custom metal applications for various industries, including underground mining, energy and electrical, automotive, material handling, airline and the general metal industrial goods industry.
“When my grandfather started this business, he did so to meet a need within the coal mining industry,” Melanie Protti-Lawrence, president of Lawrence Brothers, Inc., said in a prepared statement. “He always stayed true to his core value of putting in an honest day’s work. The Appalachian roots to coal run deep in my family and Virginia has allowed us the opportunity to continue to pursue the dream of a family legacy. We pride ourselves in providing meaningful career opportunities with a comprehensive benefits package that draws from the best and brightest of the regional workforce, and allows us to retain that talent through equitable, inclusive, and empowering management. We hope to continue collaborating with regional partners to further enhance career development and job skills training. As a partner with other manufacturers regionally and statewide, Lawrence Brothers is resolute in our expectation to work with other visionaries and business leaders to help propel our region toward independence and prosperity.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Tazewell County, VCEDA, the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority and the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Northam’s office said the company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Job Creation Grant, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“The Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority works to not only bring new business into the county, but also to help existing businesses with expansion,” Kyle Hurt, chairman of the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority, said in a prepared statement. “Studies have shown that the majority of new jobs come from existing businesses. Lawrence Brothers has been a Tazewell County business for many years, and we grateful that they chose Tazewell County for its continued growth.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.