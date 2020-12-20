PRINCETON — Today is Princeton Community Hospital’s 50th birthday, and an agreement made that now allows WVU Hospitals to manage PCH is seen as a positive move to ensure many more birthdays in the future.
On Thursday, The PCH Board of Directors approved and executed an agreement that said West Virginia University Hospitals Inc. will assist PCH in “day-to-day” operations and explore opportunities for more integrated services.
Other parts of the agreement that were approved included a collaborative clinical relationship, a business association agreement and the use of the WVU trademark.
The City of Princeton consented to the agreement Friday during a city council meeting.
“This is absolutely a good thing for the community,” said Mayor David Graham after the meeting, adding how the city’s future is tied directly to the long-term stability of the hospital. “It is on firm ground right now (without an agreement), but it is tough being a rural independent hospital these days.”
Graham said keeping the hospital on solid ground could be jeopardized in the coming years without help.
“I think the partnership agreement we have established with WVU Hospitals is going to lend to that stability and further the magnitude and quality of services in our area,” he said.
The city needed to approve the agreement because the hospital is located on city property, he added, also emphasizing WVU is not purchasing the hospital and it will retain its name.
“This is not a sale,” he said. “This is a management agreement. The name will stay the same.”
PCH officials also praised the agreement.
“This collaboration and management agreement with WVU Hospitals will assure the community we serve a continuation of the same high-quality care our patients expect and deserve well into the future,” Frank Sinicrope, interim CEO and chief financial officer of PCH, said Friday.
James “Rusty” Sarver III, president of the PCH Board, welcomed the opportunity to work with WVU.
“I am excited for the opportunity this agreement will bring to our area,” he said. “The partnership between PCH and WVU Hospitals will provide stability and will enable us to expand our services and provide stronger healthcare in the region.”
Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said all of Southern West Virginia will benefit.
“We have worked diligently to reach people in all parts of our state – from Camden Clark Medical Center on our westernmost border to Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital in the Northern Panhandle to Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers in the Eastern Panhandle.” he said. “Now, with this agreement, we will be able to bolster our efforts in the southernmost part of the state. We look forward to bringing the expertise of WVU Medicine to the people of Mercer County and the surrounding region.”
PCH is a fully accredited 203-bed acute care multispecialty medical facility serving a 10-county region in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. It offers advanced medical technologies and procedures, from state-of- the-art diagnostic imaging to minimally invasive surgery. In addition, PCH provides behavior health services at The Behavioral Healthcare Pavilion of the Virginias, a 64-bed psychiatric hospital in Bluefield.
“I am excited about this and our city is excited about this,” Graham said. “I have not heard one negative comment around the community. I think people are really fired up about the hospital right now.”
WVU has announced its new interim CEO at the hospital, Michael Grace, who will be joining the hospital in early January, serving for a few months until the permanent CEO is announced.
The West Virginia University Health System, West Virginia’s largest health system and largest private employer, is comprised of 12 hospitals, including its flagship hospital, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
