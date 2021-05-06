By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — State health officials are attributing another death in McDowell County to COVID-19.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 12 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, including an 83-year-old-female from McDowell County.
This is the second-virus related death to be reported in McDowell County this week. Health officials reported the death of an 88-year-old female from McDowell County on Tuesday.
The two new deaths brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 23.
The state also reported 405 new virus cases Wednesday. Statewide West Virginia is reporting 7,199 active coronavirus cases.
In neighboring Mercer County, the number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 313 on Wednesday. Active virus cases in Mercer County have doubled over the past month. In late March, Mercer County was reporting only 148 active COVID-19 cases.
The more contagious United Kingdom COVID-19 variant is now present in both Mercer and McDowell counties.
Mercer County was still holding Wednesday at 11 confirmed cases of the U.K. variant. McDowell County is reporting eight cases of the U.K. variant and Monroe County is reporting four cases of the U.K. variant. The DHHR also is reporting two cases of the B.1. 429 California variant in Monroe County.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday in Southwest Virginia.
In Virginia, state officials do not provide a break down of COVID-19 variants per county. However, the state is reporting a total of 221 cases of the U.K. variant in the Southwest Virginia region.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.