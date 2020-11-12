TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday in Tazewell County.
The two new cases brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to date in Tazewell County to four.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tazewell County has increased significantly in recent days. Fourteen new cases were reported on Wednesday alone, bringing the cumulative total of virus cases to date in the county to 683 That’s up from 669 on Tuesday.
In Virginia, health officials do not currently provide data regarding active cases and recoveries. So there is no way to say how many of those 683 cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus.
Health officials didn’t release any additional details regarding the two new deaths. According to the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard, there are no active nursing home outbreaks in Tazewell County at this time. The elderly, and those with underlining health conditions, are at the greatest risk for COVID-19.
However, the health department is reporting 29 active virus outbreaks within the Cumberland Plateau Health District, which is comprised of Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell and Dickenson counties. The state of Virginia doesn’t say which outbreaks are located within which county.
However, the state did recently begin reporting outbreaks within a school setting and does identify nursing homes that are outbreak sites. As of Wednesday, the health department was still reporting an outbreak in progress at Richlands Elementary School involving seven virus cases.
The number of virus-related hospitalizations to date in Tazewell County currently stands at 34.
Tazewell County offices were closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day, and the county’s Facebook page didn’t provide a COVID-19 update.
The county’s last virus update was Monday. In the posting, the county reminded citizens that Virginia does not distinguish between active and recovered cases , which is why that information is not posted.
“The Board of Supervisors continues to remind residents to please help slow the spread of the virus by washing your hands, wearing a facial covering and practicing social distancing,” Monday’s statement said.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.