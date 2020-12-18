BLUEFIELD — The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has reached its “D-Day,” Mercer County Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic said Thursday.
“I consider this to be our D-Day,” he said during a briefing at the Mercer County Health Department, referring to the all-out use of the vaccine that will eventually lead to an end to the pandemic. “The vaccine is the first defense. This is our tool.”
But Stefancic also cautioned that mask wearing, physical distancing and hand washing will remain crucial as the process to get as many people as possible vaccinated will take several months.
“High vaccination rates create a herd immunity,” he said of the impact with at least 75 percent of the population inoculated. “But 90 percent or more pretty much takes care of the virus.”
The vaccines, both Pfizer and Moderna, are about 95 percent effective, he added, and that is “golden,” as well as the fact that based on evidence so far they are safe.
But the process of getting it to everyone is a long one, though, as the numbers of doses shipped and where they go is fluid.
Several entities in the county have already received and are administering the first wave of doses that started coming into the county via the state earlier this week.
Frontline healthcare workers along with long-term care residents and staff make up the priority population are receiving the first doses.
Stefancic said that after those vaccinations, according to state and CDC guidelines, first-responders, other healthcare workers, essential government workers and then teachers and staff in schools and colleges will follow.
Roger Topping, member of the Mercer County Board of Health, said these first doses, from Pfizer, are coming in gradually, with staff in a hospital setting, for example, receiving the vaccine on a staggered basis to avoid the possibility of too many key personnel having possible flu-like side effects and not be able to work for a day or two.
“They are not receiving all vaccines at the same time,” he said. “It may be half this week and half next week, but not at one time.”
For example, Princeton Community Hospital is already administering vaccinations and is receiving about 450 Pfizer doses, but only about 145 this week with the rest over the next three weeks.
Stefancic said each person who gets the vaccine must take two doses. With Pfizer, the doses are administered three weeks apart and Moderna’s vaccines, which may get approval via an Emergency Authorization Use (EAU) this week from the FDA (Federal Drug Administration), are administered four weeks apart.
Both vaccines will take a few weeks to take effect and only fully effective after two doses, he said, which is why precautions must continue to be taken.
Taking the vaccine is voluntary, and those who take the first dose will be registered in the federal Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) to make sure the second dose is administered.
“It’s an online registration,” he said, adding that some people may also be issued a card.
“It is not mandatory to take the vaccine, but we do recommend it,” he said. “It helps everyone.”
Stefancic said the details of the entire process and keeping the community informed continue to unfold.
“We are learning as we go, we are getting better as we go, we are treating people better as we go,” he said. “This is a community effort. We want to work with our community. We also have a good working relationship with multiple state and local agencies and organizations … this is a learning curve (since is it unique to everyone involved).”
Although no timetable is yet available on when the general public will have access to the vaccine, the county will be prepared.
That includes working with the state and community health providers on the use of mobile clinics to administer the vaccine.
Stefancic said it’s similar to responding to a mass casualty event in the sense of coordination and cooperation to reach people in the communities where they live.
But safety is the priority along the way, he said, including having an ambulance at each site in case of a possible reaction to the vaccine, which, so far, has not happened here and are very rare generally.
Stefancic said the vaccines go through a rigorous process, including trials involving tens of thousands of people and reviews by top scientists and doctors, before they are deemed safe.
“To our knowledge, the vaccines are safe,” he said, adding that the side effects are generally the same as to the flu shot, with a small percentage of people complaining of arm pain or fatigue, a little more so with Moderna that Pfizer.
Even those who have already contracted the virus are recommended to get the vaccine, he said, and only one dose does not bring immunity.
Stefancic also debunked a misconception, saying no one can catch the virus from the vaccination.
Topping said the health department now has a an answering service for all hours, with any questions forwarded to an employee. That number is 304–324-8367.
As the health department continues to provide information, conduct a coordinated county pandemic effort, continue testing as well as providing all of its routine services, the number of COVID cases keep going up, with a post-Christmas surge in cases expected.
“That is a concern,” Stefancic said. “We did see an increase in the number of cases after Thanksgiving.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.