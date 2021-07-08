By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — The Mercer County Health Department is holding only one COVID vaccine clinic this week, and with different hours.
Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said the clinic will be held today at the Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“Pfizer and Moderna will be given,” he said. “No appointments necessary.”
During a meeting of the Mercer County Board of Health last week, board members discussed changing the number of clinics held each week considering the decline in the number of people showing up for vaccines.
Two clinics each week have been routine, but the numbers continued to fall.
“We had one (two clinics) here (at the health department) last week and a total 90 vaccines in two days were given,” Topping told board members, with 33 one day and 57 the other. That is far different from hundreds every day as had been the case initially.
Board President Dr. Randy Maxwell recommended only one day each week, depending on how this week’s clinics go, and possibly changing the time to 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to better accommodate people who work.
“If we start it later and continue it through the evening that may pick it up a little bit,” Topping said, so the change was made.
Going forward, days and hours will be adjusted as needed.
“We will evaluate our schedule for next week after Thursday’s results,” he said on Wednesday.
Health officials have renewed a push to get people vaccinated because of the threat of the Delta (India) variant, which is spreading across the country with 12 cases in West Virginia so far, including one in McDowell County.
Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this week the Delta variant is in its “infancy” in West Virginia and it will spread among those not vaccinated and if everyone was vaccinated the variant would be of no concern.
“If you are not vaccinated, you are part of the problem, not part of the solution,” he said.
Topping also encouraged anyone who has recovered from the virus to be vaccinated.
“People who have had COVID-19 must wait 90 days after they are over the virus before getting their vaccine,” he said. “It is definitely recommended that they take the vaccine.”
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), all people eligible should be vaccinated regardless of whether they already had COVID-19.
“That’s because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19,” the CDC says. “Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. Studies have shown that vaccination provides a strong boost in protection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.”
