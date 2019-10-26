BRAMWELL — Sales of permits for the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System is setting yet another record this year.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the system, said a record was set last year, topping 50,000, and that number has already been surpassed.
“We are on track from November last year (the last month the annual passes are sold for this fiscal year) for the record,” he said. “We are up 8.3 percent, with more than 53,000 permit sold compared to 50,000 last year.”
Lusk said another month of sales is left, so it’s possible to top 55,000.
“This is one of the reasons it’s hard to know the final numbers yet,” he said of the month of sales left. “This (October) is the second busiest month of the year. October is only topped by April as a busy time for us.”
Lusk said it’s a been a busy year.
“We have had a great fall and looking forward to a busy rest of the year,” he said, especially with interest growing in riding the trail during the winter.
“The riding season is getting longer,” he said. “We are seeing riders in the snow.”
“UTVs (which are often enclosed and heated) do very well in the snow,” he said. “We are becoming a four-season destination. Winter is becoming more popular.”
Lusk said people are finding that winter months can be just as appealing as other months.
Another aspect of the business needs a boost, though, he said.
“Our glass ceiling continues to be the number of beds (accommodations for riders) and we need that throughout the entire system, especially in Mercer County where we have had growth,” he said. “We are excited about Todd Boggess’ (local developer) project in Coaldale.”
Boggess is constructing a new resort beside the Hatfield-McCoy Visitors Center on Coaldale Mountain in Mercer County.
“We are seeing some development along the trail,” he said. “We are always hoping the existing providers will add some more rooms and expand.”
Boggess, managing owner of B & O Development LLC, said recently his resort will feature a restaurant with a West Virginia theme, a general store, and cabins meeting the lodging needs of ATV tourists.
“We want to be open prior to the fall of 2020,” he said.
With most of the trail riders coming from out of state, those accommodations are necessary.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County CVB, said earlier this year this is the third year of partnering with Hatfield-McCoy.
“We were honored to be a part of the ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) grant that they applied for,” she said. “Because of that grant we are doing a $25,000 digital marketing campaign for the trail system in Mercer County.”
Null said the focus of the digital marketing has been in the Carolinas.
“We will be targeting surrounding states and venture a little bit into the Canadian market as well as Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and New York,” she said. “We want to venture out a little further.”
Null said the Hatfield-McCoy system also helps with marketing shows.
“They assisted us with a travel and adventure show in Washington D.C.,” she said. “We promoted Mercer County and Southern West Virginia.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.