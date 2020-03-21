CHARLESTON — The Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System is now closed.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Friday, along with the closing of all lodges at state parks.
The reason, he said, is that most people who use the trail and stay at the lodges are from out of state and every positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case has involved out-of-state travel.
Justice said 85 percent of the people who use the Hatfield-McCoy trails are from out of state and 69 percent of guests at state park lodges are from out of state.
However, he said, the state parks will not be closed and will continue to be open for hiking, camping and staying in cabins.
“We are not closing down our parks…” he said. “We want you to enjoy the parks and get outside .. bike and hike and fish. That’s the best way to stay away from people.”
Trout stockings will also continue, he added.
The Hatfield-McCoy trail attracts tens of thousands of tourists to the region each year and the closure will have an immediate economic impact on resorts that cater to trail riders.
Michel Constantino, owner of Four-Wheeler Heaven in Coaldale, anticipated the closure could happen and business has been good this year, 70 percent better than last year with reservations through the summer.
“It’s been a normal March and we have actually had more bookings at this time better than before,” he said, adding that the busiest time of year is in the spring.
Now, all of that has changed, and the cost to him just to return the deposits on reservations will be well over $10,000.
That does not include the loss of income at his resort when riders are here.
Michelle Bourdua, owner of the Bramwell Outpost, which offers lodging, food, gas and other amenities to ATV riders, was not happy with the decision.
“I think Its wrong,” he said. “I don’t think there’s nothing that would happen to these riders out riding the trails. It’s just crazy. It’s just taking all of our revenue, all of our sales are going to be way down. I will have to close the store for some of the hours. I will try to Keep it open for the locals for a little bit, but I cant have it open from 6 a.m. to midnight without the Riders being here.
John Fetchue, of Charlotte, N.C., was on the trails planning for\a weekend stay.
“It’s a bunch of B.S.,” he said. “If we are up here quarantining ourselves from everybody, how are we going to catch the coronavirus out in the middle of the woods with no people? I’m not changing my way of life for the virus.“
Todd Irwin, manager of the Old School Grocery and Grill in Montcalm, said the move will hurt a lot of the little businesses.
“A lot of people are mad right now that are already in town that planned their weekend to ride the trails,” he said. “That has got a lot of people upset. You’re out in the woods, for the most part, riding, enjoying yourself, everything else in closed down, and now their taking this away. This is hurting a lot of these little businesses.”
After driving four hours from her home in North Carolina, Mary Jane Eudy got word that the trails were shutting down when she was only 10 miles from her lodge on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System.
“I think it is completely stupid because we are outdoors in the wide open air,” she said. “Why would you shut something down when you are getting fresh air? It makes no sense whatsoever.”
According to statistics from 2017, the overall impact of the ATV industry in Mercer County totaled at least $106 million in lodging, gas, food and shopping, bringing in $8.7 million in local and state taxes.
The trail extends across several counties in Southern West Virginia offering about 700 miles of trail riding for visitors. The impact will be felt all along those miles in nearby towns and resorts.
Justice said recently that both the state and federal governments will do all they can to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus directives.
“Our nation … and our state is going to have to step up and keep you whole the best we can,” he said.
