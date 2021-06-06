BRAMWELL — The Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trails will celebrate West Virginia Day on the weekend of June 20 by opening up the trail for state residents without requiring a permit to ride.
For the weekend of June 18-21, West Virginia Day free trail passes will be available to those who present a state driver’s license or state-issued ID at Hatfield-McCoy trailheads and facilities.
“We want all Mountaineers to discover the best ATV trails in the U.S.A.,” said Hatfield-McCoy Trails Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk. “So, saddle up, ride free and celebrate West Virginia Day with us.”
Lusk cautions all riders that Hatfield-McCoy Trails regulations apply to all riders and noted that West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police Officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.
Chris Zeto, marketing consultant for Hatfield-McCoy, said the idea is to give state residents a chance to experience something they may not have tried before by waiving the $26.50 trail permit that weekend.
“We basically thought it would be a great opportunity,” he said, “a fun way to bring some of our local residents out to enjoy something here in West Virginia. There is still a lot of West Virginia residents who have not experienced the trails.”
Zeto said so far this year the trail system has been busy.
“Our numbers are up,” he said. “Talking with local businesses and lodging facilities, everybody seems to be busy this year. There are more bookings.”
Last year was busy, too, he said, because outdoor activities like ATV riding was one of the options people had for recreation during the pandemic shutdown.
“We got a lot of new people last year because they could come to the trails,” he said, and many will return. “I think we are going to see some huge numbers this year. We are super excited.”
West Virginia Day passes are not available online or at local retailers and are only valid from June 18 through June 21.
Residents can visit trailsheaven.com for complete listing of all Hatfield-McCoy Trails permit pickup locations and trail regulations.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
