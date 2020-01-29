BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is researching whether a halfway house that recently opened on Albemarle Street without any residents or the city knowing about it is in compliance with the law.
Phoenix House, a non-profit residential facility that provides transition housing for men who have gone through substance abuse treatment and achieved sobriety, started accepting clients two weeks ago.
However, it came as a surprise to the city since the organization had not sought a business license and to residents who thought a process had to be followed for approval to locate in a residential neighborhood.
Bill Nabors, who lives nearby, told the board no one in the neighborhood knew about the facility and wondered why it opened without a rezoning or other procedures to go through.
“I have found some information that really frightened me,” he said, “and I hope it is incomplete and incorrect.”
Nabors asked if the city is addressing the issue.
Mayor Ron Martin said City Attorney Colin Cline is “evaluating what our response can be or where we should be.”
Although the city is addressing the business license issue and the facility is in the process of obtaining that license, the question remains as to whether the facility needs anything else to operate legally.
Cline said the city learned about Phoenix House last Friday and he spent Monday morning doing research about the halfway house, adding that the entity operating the facility is a tax-exempt organization.
“They do not yet have a city business license,” he said. “They do have a business registration certificate from the state.”
Cline said he is trying to figure out from the standpoint of a zoning perspective whether they qualify for a zoning exemption under West Virginia State Code.
The code provides for a couple of classes of group residential facilities that are, “by law, considered permitted usage in any zoning district,” he said.
These facilities are exempt from the city’s ability to zone them, he said, and that ties the city’s hands in requiring any zoning changes before locating in a neighborhood or anywhere else.
Cline said it is unclear if Phoenix House is qualified for the exemption.
“I hope to meet with them tomorrow (Wednesday) and figure that out,” he said. “It’s possible that our ability to address it may be limited. I am just not sure yet, but we are working on that and we are going to take a look at it.”
Nabors said that could mean these facilities can “set up shop in any neighborhood. They can come in next door to me and I am 20 feet away from it.”
That could happen with no input from neighbors, no answers to questions about justifying why they are there, he said. “These people can put anything where they want.”
Nabors said other facilities like strip clubs, bars and gaming halls fall under strict scrutiny and many regulations because people don’t like them in their neighborhoods, and many concerns can be raised about having a halfway house that houses people with a history of substance abuse and possibly crime.
Cline said housing facilities that are exempt by state Code leave the city with no choice but to follow the law.
City Manager Dane Rideout said the city must enforce the law if Phoenix House falls under those exempt classes.
“But we don’t know yet,” he said. “We are doing lots of research on what we can and can’t do.”
Rideout said it’s a difficult issue because of the opioid addiction epidemic.
People go through recovery programs and get clean, but they then have a felony record, no driver’s license and their credit is in the tank.
“We as a society want them reintegrated back into society,” he said, and be productive citizens. “This house is a place to go to have a support network around them that allows them to get a job…”
Everyone may want to help, he said, but nobody wants it in their backyards.
“What does ‘right’ look like?” he asked.
Rideout asked for “tactical patience” while the city researches the problem.
Nabors asked not to be misunderstood.
“I am afraid it’s out of your hands,” he told the board. “That is my fear.”
People should not be denied the right to have a “redeemable future,” Nabors said, but a halfway house hurts the value of property that owners may have worked hard for years to fix up.
“That bothers me,” he said.
Martin said the city shares Nabors’ concerns.
Rideout said the necessary research will be done and be presented at the board’s next meeting in two weeks.
Bretton L. Schuller, Phoenix House’s community outreach coordinator, said last week that it’s “like opening a home and inviting six people to live with us. The purpose of Phoenix House is to put men who have gone through treatment and they’ve achieved sobriety. A lot of them have gone through Recover Point and they come from all over the state.”
Schuller said the house does not offer treatment, but helps the participants with life skills.
“And also if there are businesses that would help us with providing jobs and things of that nature, we would appreciate that,” he said. “And they’re drug tested while they’re here. They’re tested once a week.”
The goal is to help the men with problems they encounter when they return home, he stated.
The Phoenix House is a transition home that will provide a setting for them to address the issues they have in their day-to-day lives, Schuller said. “Phoenix House is going to help them with establishing goals. One of the requirements is that they work. If they need to get a driver’s license, they’ll help them do that. If they need to get a GED, we’ll help them do that.”
In other business Tuesday night, the board approved two proposals related to the Grant Street Bridge.
One is to seek bids on conducting a feasibility study to determine a path forward for the bridge, which was closed in early June 2019 after inspections found it unsafe.
A temporary fix so it can be used while a long-term solution can be found is not recommended because of the deterioration of the bridge, which is owned by Norfolk Southern since it runs across NS tracks between Princeton Avenue and the East End and North Side.
A task force was formed related to finding a path forward and that task force recommended the engineering feasibility study, which Rideout said will tell the city what is possible and the scope of the work to replace it.
The board also approved a request to ask for bids to hire an external legal counsel to deal with Norfolk Southern, which up to this point has not participated with the city in coming up with a solution although the corporation owns the bridge.
Rideout said an outside counsel with experience dealing in negotiations with a large corporation is needed because of the magnitude of the issue.
