TAZEWELL, Va. — Republican Travis Hackworth, the Tazewell County Northwestern District Supervisor, has won the special election for the Virginia 38th District Senate seat, defeating Democrat Laurie Buchwald of Radford.
With all 106 precincts reporting, Hackworth garnered 17,943 votes to Buchwald’s 5,724.
In Tazewell County, Hackworth won by a wide margin, receiving 5,422 votes to Buchwald’s 812, more than 86 percent of the vote.
He will replace the late Senator Ben Chafin, who died on New Year’s Day from COVID complications.
The 38th District includes Tazewell, Russell, Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson and Pulaski counties as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties, and the cities of Norton and Radford.
Bland County reported 888 for Hackworth and 167 for Buchwald. In Buchanan County, Hackworth won 2,293 votes to Buchwald’s 437. Russell County voters also went big for Hackworth, giving him 2,974 votes to Buchwald’s 665.
The only locality in the 38th District Buchwald won was in her hometown of Radford, where she received 1,069 votes to Hackworth’s 932.
Vote tallies are unofficial.
Hackworth knew Chafin well and described the late senator as a mentor and friend, stating that he had become well acquainted with him through their communications over the past two years, adding that Chafin encouraged him to run for the office one day, stating that he would do a good job as a Virginia Senator.
“Today, after much prayer, support, and urging from many across the 38th District, I am announcing my intention to fill Ben Chafin’s vacant seat and honor him and his legacy by serving the constituents and being a voice for the people,” Hackworth said in his announcement to seek the seat. “I decided not to announce before the Governor declared a Special Election to ensure that we had proper time as a community to mourn the loss of Senator Chafin and show respect to his wife, children, and family. Now, I am 100 percent committed to take the insight and knowledge he gave me and serve with diligence and honor to the best of my ability.”
Hackworth, a Richlands businessman who has managed at least 10 separate businesses and 100 employees, has served as the Northwestern Supervisor for five years and was chairman of the board in 2019.
He had received the endorsement of Del. James W. (Will) Morefield of Tazewell County, who said it is “imperative that we elect a strong person with the experience to be an effective leader in the Virginia General Assembly.”
“I have worked with Travis for several years and more recently on Project Jonah,” Morefield said. “The project will be world’s largest fully integrated indoor aquaculture facility and one of the largest private capital investments in the history of Southwest Virginia. His support helped ensure its success and the project is current under way. He is a good man and I am confident he will be a strong partner as we continue to work extremely hard to make Southwest Virginia a better place to live.”
Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy said a win means Hackworth will have to resign from his seat on the board.
“The board of supervisors nominates the replacement and submits the name to the Circuit Court who will appoint the person,” Stacy said. “There will have to a a special election to fill the vacancy within the confines of the state Code.”
