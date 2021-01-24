By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — If Tazewell County Supervisor Travis Hackworth wins the 38th District Virginia State Senate seat in a special election March 23, the county will be home to both a state Senator and a member of the House of Delegates.
Hackworth won a GOP primary on Thursday, besting five others, to snag the nomination to vie for the 38th District seated, vacated recently by the death of Sen. Ben Chafin Jr.
Hackworth will be on the ballot facing Laurie Buchwald, a Democrat and former Radford City Council member.
The 38th District includes Tazewell, Russell, Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson and Pulaski counties as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties, and the cities of Norton and Radford.
Tazewell County registrar Brian Earls said Friday was the last day to file to run for the seat and no one else, as far as he knew, had filed as of late Friday afternoon.
However, since other candidates (independents) could have gathered enough signatures in other counties and sent the needed paperwork to Richmond, he will not know for sure if any other candidates will be on the ballot until Monday or Tuesday.
“They can send it by certified mail as long as it is postmarked by Jan. 22,” he said. “That will give us a short time frame to get ready.”
Earls said early voting starts Feb. 5 so ballots will have to be finalized and ready to go.
“We can’t program our machines until we know who the candidates are,” he said, adding that the only place to vote early is at the registrar’s office in North Tazewell.
Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy said if Hackworth wins he will have to resign from his seat on the board representing the Northwestern District.
“The board of supervisors nominates the replacement and submits the name to the Circuit Court who will appoint the person,” Stacy said. “There will have to a a special election to fill the vacancy within the confines of the state Code.”
Earls said the person approved would serve out the remainder of this year but the special election would most likely be part of the November general election.
Earls also said he does not recall any other time when Tazewell County was home to both a state senator and delegate at the same time.
Hackworth, a Richlands businessman who has managed at least 10 separate businesses and 100 employees, has served as the Northwestern Supervisor for five years.
He announced his candidacy shortly after Gov. Ralph Northam requested the special election and the date was set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.