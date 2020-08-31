BLUEWELL — The historic Oak Grove Cemetery in Bluewell is finally getting another makeover on Sept. 19.
A group from churches around the region will spend that day cutting grass, weeds and bushes around the overgrown, neglected cemetery after it was cleaned and cleared four years ago by a Virginia Beach man, James Johnson, a native of this area.
Bob Redd, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bluefield, Va. and sports information director at Bluefield College, said every year Mormon churches in the region (10 congregations) have a service project.
“This year, they chose Bluefield to be the site for that,” he said. “We are working with other churches here as well.”
Called a Day of Service, Redd said as many as 200 people may help out, and those who go Oak Grove will bring their own equipment.
“We understand Oak Grove is a task we can’t handle in one day,” he said. “But we will do a lot of work.”
Oak Grove Cemetery was once the primary place where African-Americans were buried in this area since they were not allowed to be buried at other cemeteries.
Redd said most African-Americans from this region relatives buried in Oak Grove, but it is difficult now to find or even see most of the tombstones and grave markers.
Johnson said in a 2016 interview he had seen an article in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph about the condition of the cemetery.
“My parents are buried there and my wife has family there,” he said. “I was born in Welch and she was born in Bluefield.”
Johnson the cemetery was a “mess.”
“It was awful,” he said. “Trees were all over the place. The roadway leading up and around the cemetery was impassable. But this is our community, where we grew up … We just decided we would go 100 percent so that it would mean something.”
And after Memorial Day in 2014, he began the work of cleaning up the cemetery, hiring two helpers.
“I didn’t have any volunteers,” he said. “I have spent thousands of dollars but didn’t have any volunteers.”
Johnson repaired many graves and even hired two masons to rebuild the columns at the entrance.
But after he finished he could not find a group to keep up the cemetery, so it started being overgrown again.
Johnson recently said he is no longer able to work there as he once could, but hopes someone can step up the plate and maintain the cemetery.
Redd said he was aware of Johnson’s work and wanted to do something to help.
It is not clear how many people are buried there, but estimates have been in the thousands.
“At this point, it’s a one-day project,” he said. “But we would like to keep things going. We are doing what we can to get something started where we can continue maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery.”
The last burial, he said, was in the 1980s.
“If you are African-American from this area that means many of your relatives were buried here,” he said. “I have had several calls from local people who want to help and that’s great.”
Redd said local churches that will helping besides the Mormon churches, include John Steward United Methodist Church, Scott Street Baptist Church, Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal, Faith Center Church and Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
“It would be great if we could develop some some kind of group or organization to be caretakers for the cemetery,” he said.
Redd said the service day will also include installing “blessing boxes” in the area which contain non-perishable food items.
“If you take something, you leave something,” he said.
He hopes the work at Oak Grove will leave a lasting desire in the community to take care of the historic and “beautiful” cemetery.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.