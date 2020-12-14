PRINCETON — Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett is now a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Board of Directors, and he was surprised who attended the first virtual meeting of the board that he participated in.
Puckett said he is replacing Jeff Woodrum, who is now a state senator.
“I was appointed by the state NACo,” he said, one of 90 nationwide members representing 3,069 counties.
Puckett, who is executive director of Community Connections, said this will give him a way to present the county’s issues and needs on a national platform.
In fact, during his first meeting on the board, he said he was surprised at two Zoom participants; President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris.
Puckett said he was impressed with both.
“He (Biden) knows his county’s elected officials in Delaware,” he said, and Biden told board members they are “in the trenches” and knew day-to-day county issues.
“We will never overlook counties,” Biden said to the group, Puckett added.
Harris, he said, was brief and “very respectful” of the process.
Puckett said he has also already received a call from the Biden transition team.
“They wanted to know about substance abuse problems here,” he said, including what the county is seeing and the help it needs to combat the problem.
“I was able to answer questions based on local issues,” he said.
Puckett, a graduate of Princeton High School and Concord University, was reelected to his county commission seat this year for his second six-year term.
He has served on many state and national organizations in the fight against drug abuse and addiction.
“When I was approached by the County Commission Association of West Virginia about an opening with the National Association of Counties, I was truly elated,” he said. “To be asked to participate on the board of such a prestigious organization that represents county government at the highest level is so humbling. To think that someone from southern West Virginia, specifically Mercer County, could be chosen to represent my home on a national scale is a huge honor.”
Puckett sees the position as an opportunity to promote the county and Southern West Virginia.
“While I have given remarks at conferences, hosted round table events, represented government at White House events, and given interviews to media, this gives a chance to show that Mercer County has a voice and say on the direction of public policy, infrastructure, health and so much more,” he said. “We can highlight when things go right and cast a light on where we could improve. And maybe, just maybe, the more attention we can bring to Appalachia, the more positive outcomes can be achieved.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
