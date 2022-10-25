GREEN VALLEY — Customers of Green Valley-Glenwood PSD 3302849 reports that the problem reported on Oct. 20 regarding the advisory to boil their drinking water due to a main line break has been corrected. It is no longer necessary to boil water prior to use in the area of Twelve Mile Rd. including Ambrose Lane, Misty Hill Estates and Country Fields Estates at this time.
Green Valley-Glenwood PSD apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks their customers for their patience. Any questions please call 304-425-5678 or write P.O. Box 1518 Bluefield, WV 24701
