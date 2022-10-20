PRINCETON — The Green Valley-Glenwood PSD has issued a boil water advisory for Green Valley PSD 3302849 on Twelve Mile Rd including Ambrose Lane, Misty Hill Estates and Country Fields Estates. Conditions indicate there is a high probability that the water is contaminated. Testing has not occurred to confirm or deny the presence of contamination in the water. The advisory follows a main break, which crews are working to repair as quickly as possible.
Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water.
The Green Valley-Glenwood PSD will inform customers when there is no further need to boil their water. The anticipated resolution to the problem is Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022
For more information, contact Doug Taylor at 304-425-4791. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water hotline at 1-800-426-4791
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.