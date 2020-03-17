PRINCETON — Grants Supermarkets will begin offering free lunches to school age kids today.
Pam Carter, marketing manager for Grants, said bagged lunches will be available at all stores from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“All of our locations are doing it,” she said. “Lunches can be picked up at each store’s office.”
Carter said the lunches will be offered Monday through Friday during what would usually be a normal school day.
“The child must be present,” she said.
Carter said the free bagged lunches will be offered “as long as schools are out.”
All schools in the state have been closed through March 27, at least, by a directive issued Friday by Gov. Jim Justice as a way to avoid the spread of the coronavirus (COVIC-19).
So far, West Virginia is the only state that has not yet seen a positive test for the highly contagious virus.
Schools systems are also offering free lunches that can be picked up at all schools.
Carter said Grants is trying to make sure no child falls through the cracks.
“We just want to make sure the kids in our community are taken care of,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
