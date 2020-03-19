BLUEFIELD — As residents are flocking to grocery stores to make sure enough supplies are on hand, the high volume of sales and restocking demands have left Grants Supermarkets co-owner Ron Martin searching for help.
Stockers are needed to help make sure supplies are unloaded and on shelves.
The products are “flying off the shelves faster than we can get it in,” he said. “When we do get a truck we get a huge volume of supplies … as many as three trucks at one time.”
That makes it difficult to get the trucks unloaded and the store stocked.
“We need temporary help,” he said, adding that it would be an ideal job for high school and college students who are not attending school since they are closed.
Martin said anyone interested can apply online at shopatgrants.com.
The food and supplies keep coming in, he said.
“We are getting everything except hand sanitizer,” he said, because the stores’ suppliers can’t get the product.
Another item in high demand is toilet paper, but it flies off the shelves quickly, he added.
Martin said no one has to be concerned about whether food and supplies will continue being delivered.
“We are open and will stay open,” he said. “We would be the last business to close. Everything is still coming in.”
Martin said he is friends with the owner of the warehouses that supply Grants stores and talked to him Tuesday morning.
“They are receiving thousands and thousand of pallets (of products) every day,” he said. “They expect no critical shortages.”
But for now, Martin needs help to make sure those products are unloaded and stocked in the stores for customers.
He urges anyone interested in earning some extra money to go online and apply.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
