BLUEFIELD — The project to replace the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is expected to go out to bid next month.
Joshua Anderson, Bridge Engineer for WVDOH (Department of Highways) District 10, said in an update of the bridge work Monday construction of the new span is expected to start this spring and be complete by the end of this year.
Plans are complete for the Grant Street Bridge replacement project in Bluefield, he said, with the project expected to go to bid in February.
“The hard part’s done,” Anderson said. “The agreement’s done, and the plans are basically done.”
The bridge, built in 1941 to provide access from the North End and East Side of Bluefield to Princeton Avenue and the downtown area, was closed in June 2019 after a state inspection determined the bridge had deteriorated past the point of repair. While necessary to protect their safety, the closure left about 2,000 Bluefield residents with lengthy detours to get to and from their homes.
In October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice announced $10.5 million in federal, state, and local funding to replace the decaying structure. Highways officials helped hammer out an agreement between Norfolk Southern Corporation and the city of Bluefield, who jointly owned the old bridge.
Under the agreement, Norfolk Southern agreed to turn over ownership of the bridge to the city of Bluefield, and agreed to give city officials $500,000 as local match funding for construction. Highways officials agreed to manage the project, with $8 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration and $2 million in funding from state sources.
“The city’s worked with us really well,” Anderson said. “It’s really impressive the amount of work that’s been done in 60 days.”
Byrd White, Secretary of Transportation, said getting the project off the ground was a matter of cooperation.
“Projects such as this one show the value in being able to work together,” he said. “We worked with the city and the railroad to make the Governor’s vision a reality. It takes time, diligence, and patience on the part of all concerned, but when it all comes together it’s worth it.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.