Grant approved for trucking company

Staff report
OAKWOOD, Va, — Tyler Justus grew up around trucks as his father owned a trucking business when he was growing up. Owning his own trucking business just seemed to be a natural next step and last summer, he took it, opening Dismal River Trucking LLC, in Buchanan County, Va.
Justus bought his first truck – a Mack – and hired a driver to run it while he continues to teach at Hurley Elementary-Middle School. Dismal River Trucking LLC was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) seed capital matching grant, according to a VCEDA press release.
“Assisting entrepreneurs like Tyler to grow their businesses is the reason the VCEDA seed capital matching grant program exists,” Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel said. “In opening up a trucking company, Tyler examined current markets, but also looked at additional haul markets which would add stability to the company, while also providing it with avenues for future growth. His business plan calls for two full-time employees within two years.”
The trucking company hauls and delivers various products to select areas. Currently, it is being used to haul coal, but additional products may be hauled in the future, including gravel, rock and asphalt.
While Justus has a driver for the truck, he also drives the truck himself as needed. Plans call for the purchase of a second truck within a year, which Justus noted will help in the event the first truck is down for repairs, VCEDA officials said.
“My father had a trucking business and I have been exposed to trucks, coal and mining all my life,” Justus stated. “As my business grows, I hope to hire employees in other aspects of the business, other than driving.”
Justus said he receives some support for the business from his father and an uncle who currently assist with basic maintenance needs. His mother assists with the bookkeeping.
He noted the VCEDA grant had helped him with some of the day-to-day costs of operating a trucking business -- from maintenance and repairs to fuel, tires, tools and supplies.
“The VCEDA grant really made a difference,” Justus said.
Justus worked with Margie Douglass, director of the Small Business Development Center at Southwest Virginia Community College, in the development of his company’s application for funding submitted to VCEDA.
VCEDA region for-profit businesses one year and under with less than 10 full-time employees are eligible to apply for dollar-for-dollar matching grants up to $10,000 from the VCEDA Seed Capital Matching Fund. Applicants work with the Small Business Development Centers at Mountain Empire and Southwest Virginia community colleges to prepare the applications to VCEDA that include detailed business and financial plans. Businesses must be located in or plan to operate in the VCEDA region in southwestern Virginia that includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell, and Wise counties and the City of Norton.
