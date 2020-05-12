RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam will announce Wednesday if Phase One of his three-phase plan to reopen the state will start on Friday.
Phase One includes non-essential businesses reopening with no more than 10 people inside, restaurants and breweries can offer outside dining at 50 percent capacity, outdoor activities at gyms and fitness centers can be offered, churches can open their doors but at 50 percent capacity, and hair salons and barber shops can reopen but must practice social distancing, wear masks and by appointment only.
Northam said the state numbers related to the coronavirus COVID-19 have continued to trend in the right direction.
“We are going into Phase One because we have been following the science, we have been following the data,” he said, as well as the CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines. “We feel we are at a place we can safely go into Phase One in most areas of Virginia.”
Northam said testing capacity has now increased to almost 10,000 a day, which was the initial goal.
That set of data includes the number of positive tests in relation to the number of people tested, average number of daily positive tests trending downward, an adequate supply of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), stable number of hospitalizations and the ability of hospitals to handle a surge of positive cases if it happened.
However, Northam said a five-county area in Northern Virginia continues to struggle to meet the needed criteria.
“We live in a diverse commonwealth with different regions and different challenges,” he said, with Northern Virginia’s high population concentrated near the nation’s Capital.
“Northern Virginia uses the same metrics, but they are not meeting the requirements yet,” he said, adding that the region has significantly impacted the statewide statistics, using the example of a 24-hour period from Sunday that saw more than 700 new positive cases in the state, but more than 400 of those were in Northern Virginia.
The region also skews the state average for the percentage of positives tests to the total tests administered.
That average has been around 18 percent, but without statistics from Northern Virginia included (a 25 percent rate of positives), the average for the rest of the state drops to about 10 percent.
Northam said he speaks with officials representing that five-county region daily.
“We will continue to work with those officials on a slower Phase One,” he said, adding that it is also being coordinated with the neighboring highly populated areas surrounding Washington, D.C.
But for the rest of the state, “I anticipate we will go into Phase One on Friday,” he said.
Northam said Phase One should last no more than two to three weeks, and businesses/activities included in Phase Two have not yet been announced.
But he once again cautioned that residents must be remain vigilant.
“We are in a new day in this world,” he said. “It (the coronavirus) is out there and it has no cure and no vaccine.”
Northam said as a physician he has never seen a “pathogen that is like this and as contagious.”
On another issue, the release of a convicted killer after a decision to do so by the parole board is now on hold.
The man was convicted in the 1979 killing of a Richmond police officer, but an independent investigation of how the case was handled by the parole board is under way.
