RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday Southwest Virginia continues to be a region seeing high numbers of positive COVID-19 tests.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing cases trending up, from 80 positive cases to more than 220 per day,” he said, and with a positivity rate (percent positive to the total number tested) of about 9 percent, higher than the statewide rate of about 7 percent.
“This is especially concerning with fewer hospitals with critical care capabilities in the region,” he said.
Northam did not point to any specific causes of the increase, but local health officials have attributed the surges to travel, especially to hotspots like Myrtle Beach, and bringing the virus back.
Before vacations started, the region fared well, seeing the average daily number of new positive cases over a seven-day period staying below 50.
However, a steady increase in positive cases started in late June, with a seven-day moving average hitting a new high last week of almost 200.
Northam said the VDH (Virginia Department of Health) is working with local health districts to find outbreaks and try to mitigate them.
He also said the number of new cases around the state has seen an uptick recently, mainly because it is impacting a younger age group, 20-29 years old, due to more social gatherings, especially as students return to schools across the state.
“Be careful. Large gatherings is still not a good idea,” he said. “Socialize outdoors. We have specific guidelines … We may intervene and make changes if needed. We will continue to monitor it very closely.”
Bluefield College recently saw 25 positive cases after some football players attended a social gathering in Radford.
According to Radford University’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Tuesday the university has had 293 positive cases.
Overall, the virus is “moderately contained” in Virginia, Northam said, with no spikes.
Although the statewide positivity rate of 7 percent is far lower than the 20 percent it once was and is now in a “more acceptable range,” the state is “still not close to where we need to be to ease these restrictions.”
Northam said he is making no changes in restrictions for Labor Day weekend.
“We need to think back to Memorial Day and July 4 holidays,” he said. “We saw surges in the week to two weeks following those holidays. We don’t want to repeat that. Now is the time to double down on what is now working so we can set ourselves up for success this fall.”
Northam said that is especially important because the country could see a tough flu season along with the continued coronavirus threat, which will remain through the fall and winter “before a safe vaccine is found.”
“If we have a bad flu season on top of COVID-19 we are going to have a difficult time,” he said.
However, he said a “silver lining” entering the flu season may be the protocol already in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
That includes wearing a facial covering, physically distancing, washing hands and avoiding large social gatherings.
“It’s in our hands,” he said. “We can get it under control. It can be done but it’s going to take the cooperation of everybody.”
As of Tuesday, Tazewell County had a cumulative 196 positive cases, 14 hospitalizations and two deaths; Buchanan County has 99 cases, six hospitalizations and one death; Giles County has seen 47 cases and two hospitalizations; and Bland County has also had 47 cases and only one hospitalization.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
