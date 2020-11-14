RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has initiated tighter restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as the state is experiencing rising numbers.
Actions include limiting all indoor and outdoor, both public and private, gatherings to 25 people (down from 250) and enforcing violations of the expanded indoor mask-wearing mandate.
“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” he said Friday. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”
Northam initiated these measures, effective at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 15:
• Reduction in public and private gatherings: All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.
• Expansion of mask mandate: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in Virginia since May 29 and requires all individuals aged 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
• Strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses: All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a Class One misdemeanor.
• On-site alcohol curfew: The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, however, under current restrictions, individuals that choose to consume alcohol prior to 10 p.m. must be served as in a restaurant and remain seated at tables six feet apart.
A few weeks ago, Virginia’s daily average positive case rate had fallen below 1,000.
But Northam said Friday it is now averaging 1,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases per day, up from a previous statewide peak of about 1,200 in May.
“While Southwest Virginia has experienced a spike in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, all five of the Commonwealth’s health regions are currently reporting a positivity rate over 5 percent,” he said. “Although hospital capacity remains stable, hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 35 percent in the last four weeks.”
Northam said during a pandemic briefing Tuesday that Southwest Virginia’s positivity rate is now 9 percent, up from 8 percent recently. However, the numbers are trending upward across the commonwealth.
“We are seeing a rise in cases and the percent of positivity now is 6.2 statewide,” he said, a rate that was down to 5 percent only a few of weeks ago. The positivity rate is the percentage of positive cases of the total tested.
Northam said a rise in hospitalizations is also being reported.
“This is very concerning,” he said, especially with colder weather and holiday gatherings on the horizon. “It tells us this virus is alive and well and it is very, very contagious.”
