CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice is sticking to his guns related to criticism of his holding of $1.25 billion in federal money rather than distributing a big portion of it now.
The money is from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act and much of that money will eventually go to counties, cities and towns.
“The latest from Democrats, with the blessing of (Sen. Joe) Manchin, is we ought to give $600 million to small businesses now,” he said, a suggestion that followed another one from Manchin earlier to send $600 million to the municipalities. “Somebody just do the math…”
Justice said that would be $1.2 billion, with the state getting very little.
“What will we do at the state level?” he said. “We are still waiting on guidelines and I am pushing leadership in D.C. to allow us to backfill revenue and make our state, counties and cities whole.
Justice said municipalities have applied from money from the act, which can be given to them now on expenses related directly to the pandemic.
But whether any of the funding can be used to replace revenue lost from sales tax and other sources because of the pandemic remains to be seen.
Justice said he is “not going to get in a tennis match here and start volleying back” to the critics because he is not putting the pandemic in with politics.
“The more we politicize this, the more it will hurt,” he said, adding that everyone needs to stay together during this crisis.
Small businesses will need more help, though, especially those that have limited customer capacities like restaurants, he said.
A proposal by the House of Representatives for another $3 trillion stimulus package has been offered.
“I don’t think that will pass,” he said. “But some version of it has to pass.”
A part of that must to go toward helping businesses say afloat.
“Many may have already suffered a fatal blow,” he said. “It’s too late for them.”
A “significant” amount of money from the federal government will be needed to save many small businesses, he said.
State residents in the meantime have collected about $550 million in unemployment claims, which includes the $600 a week from the federal government.
“It is amazing,” Justice said of the figure.
Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said the agency continues to work on claims that had some issues before they can finishing processing them.
“We are working diligently around the clock to address those issues,” he said. “We are doing everything possible.”
With more businesses opening up next week on May 21, including the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System and the whitewater rafting industry, Justice said he is aware many out-of-state visitors will be coming to the state.
“Those businesses themselves are informing the customers coming (of the guidelines they must follow while here,),” he said in response to a question about safety.
All of those situations will be carefully watched and monitored, he said, to make sure rules are being followed.
If a spike in new cases results from that or related to any business reopening, the state will immediately handle that situation with a rapid response to stop the spread of the virus, but also may reconsider whether the reopening should continue.
“Be prepared if we get (critical) blips on the screen,” he said. “We will slow down, stop or pull back. It may not be very tasteful from the standpoint of pulling back, but are going to (if necessary).”
Justice also declared Sunday as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day in the state, referring to a rare and deadly childhood disease, referencing a victim in Princeton who died last year from the disease.
“She was Lindsey Varney at Princeton High School,” who was 17 when she died and Justice said she was a “beautiful kid” in a community he has visited many times.
“Please remember her,” he said. “We are not going to forget Lindsey and her family.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
