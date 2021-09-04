CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice had high praise for Mercer County school officials and the students at Princeton Middle School during his pandemic briefing Friday.
“We didn’t expect anything like what happened at Princeton,” he said of his trip with Babydog on Thursday to present a four-year full ride college Scholarship to PMS seventh-grader Jeremiah Harding.
Justice said a huge crowd was there, as well as the superintendent (Edward Toman), Assistant Superintendent (Todd Browning) and PMS Principal (Krissy Zickafoose).
“They have a brand new superintendent and he is doing an job,” he said of Toman, adding that their support for Harding was great to see.
Not only were many students and parents there as well, most were wearing masks, he said.
“They came out in the community,” he said. “They even got their cheering squad out. They did it because they know how important this was to that family.”
Justice called it an “outpouring of love beyond belief,” also repeating words he said at the presentation Thursday about the support being America and West Virginia “at its best.”
Jeremiah Harding is only 12 years old, the youngest to win the scholarship in the Do It For Babydog vaccine sweepstakes.
A big “congratulations” cake was there for him and Justice, but it was Babydog who may have enjoyed it the most.
Justice said the cake had blue and white Princeton colors, and he gave Babydog a piece.
“She wolfed it down,” he said, getting the blue icing all over her mouth and face. “Her tongue was blue.”
Justice said he and Babydog are on the same diet.
Many who attended the event lined up to say hello to Babydog and pet her.
“She’s really cute,” Harding said.
The vaccine sweepstakes is ongoing and any state resident with at least one dose of the COVID vaccine can register for prizes, which also includes a new sports car, a boat and an ATV.
The contest lasts for five more weeks.
Register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
