CHARLESTON — More Babydog vaccine incentives are coming as a continued push to get as many residents vaccinated as possible.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday the new incentive program, which will be announced Friday, will be aimed more at youth.
This renewed effort comes at a time when the state is seeing a surge of new cases, with at least 90 percent of them the Delta variant.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state reached 7,579 on Wednesday, an increase of almost 7,000 from just a few weeks ago when it stood at 882.
Hospitalizations continue to increase as well, with 409 people currently hospitalized. Of that total, 135 patients are in the ICU and 55 patients are on ventilators.
Justice said 11 counties are in the red with only three in the green on the County Alert System.
He said it is too late to stop Delta by getting vaccinated.
“You can’t stop it now,” he said. “But you can save your own life or the lives of those around you by getting vaccinated … How can you hear those numbers and not run to get vaccinated? This thing is here and it is absolutely running at a high speed. If is highly infectious and it can be deadly.”
Justice said it is also impacting kids and he urged parents and grandparents to get kids 12 and over vaccinated, adding that contracting the virus when young can leave long-term health consequences.
The death toll from COVID in the state is almost at 3,000.
“We have now lost more people in West Virginia to COVID-19 than we did from the 9/11 incident in the United States,” said state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh. “We need to start to rally around each other to become vaccinated. The treatment that we have for this virus are the vaccines.”
On a related issue, Justice also said the Biden Administration has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for Americans who are fully vaccinated. This plan is still subject to approval by the CDC and FDA.
The additional dose will be administered eight months after the second dose of the vaccine and federal plans are in place to begin booster vaccination administration in late September.
But Justice does not want to wait and the process should be expedited to “protect vulnerable citizens as soon as possible.”
“We are going to continue to push in every way to be able to get our people who are the most exposed the booster shot,” he said. “While I try not to be critical, we are making too many mistakes. We need to move and September 20th to me just isn’t going to cut it.”
Individuals seeking the third dose will be required to take the same vaccine from the two-dose regimen which only includes Pfizer and Moderna.
West Virginia plans to prioritize at-risk populations, like those in long-term care facilities and medical professionals, for immediate booster vaccine administration, he said.
Justice also continues to promote local control in making decisions about mask wearing as students return to schools.
“We will move on a statewide basis if we need to … if localities are not doing a good job,” he said.
McDowell County schools have already announced students and staff will wear masks when school starts Aug. 30. Monroe County will use the color code system and require all to wear masks if the county is red or orange. On Wednesday it was orange and all teachers and staff, who have already returned to work, had to wear masks.
Mercer County will make the decision on Aug. 24 on whether to accept Superintendent Edward Toman’s recommendation to require masks.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
