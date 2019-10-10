CHARLESTON — A statewide outdoor burn ban in West Virginia has now ended.
Gov. Jim Justice officially rescinded the ban Wednesday.
The ban was ordered for all 55 counties on Sept. 20 as much of West Virginia was experiencing moderate to severe drought after an extended period of little or no rain and record-breaking heat.
Justice rescinded the ban after the state received sufficient rainfall over the past several days to end the threat.
However, standard fall burning season laws and regulations take effect immediately.
The burning of forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other inflammable materials is now allowed, but only from the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food, or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions.
All fires must be attended at all times and must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.
Residents caught in violations of these regulations face citations and fines up to $1,000.
The fall burning season continues through Dec. 31.
In typical years, the fall burning season would have begun on Oct. 1.
The ban, which continued into October, took precedent over regular burning season laws.
Justice also declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties on Oct. 3.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
