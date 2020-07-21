CHARLESTON — Outbreaks of COVID-19 in churches continues to be a problem in the state, prompting Gov. Jim Justice to once again emphasize the importance of precautions.
“Seven counties have church outbreaks,” he said during his pandemic briefing Monday. “These outbreaks account for 75 positive cases. We have to stay on top of this.”
Justice said a church service is an “ideal setting” for the virus to spread, and every other pew should be empty, social distancing must be followed and everyone should wear a facial covering.
“I know these things are really difficult to do,” he said. “But, for right now, they have to be done because, if we don’t, all we’re going to do is lose more people. We could very well lose a lot of our grandmothers and grandfathers – people who have so much wisdom to still continue to pass on – we absolutely don’t need to be losing these great West Virginians.”
Justice said evidence shows the virus is spread primarily by people who are positive “spewing droplets” into the air when they talk, cough, sneeze and sing, and churches are one of the most vulnerable places to “perpetuate this disease.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer and head of the Office of Public Health, said one church is involved in each county, which includes Raleigh and Logan counties.
Between five and eight people tested positive in each church, she said.
Amjad urged churches to offer online services if possible and said anyone attending should wear a facial covering.
“The mask mandate does apply to churches,” she said.
As college and universities are preparing to welcome students, Justice said it is now a mandate that all out-of-student students must be tested.
“All of us want to see our kids back on campus and back in school,” he said. “We have to be sure we test every student who is coming into West Virginia from out of state. We are making it mandatory that we will do exactly that.”
Justice said he is confident colleges and universities will be prepared and have “rock solid” plans in place, adding that he is hoping a vaccine may be available after the first semester.
He also once again said public schools remain on track to open Sept. 8 and the schedule to play sporting events is also on schedule with football games starting Sept. 3.
“We are not willing to put kids (and school personnel) back in school unless I feel certain from our experts … this is safe and this is the thing to do,” he said.
Sporting events will also proceed as long as medical experts agree, but masks may be required to come to the games as well as limited attendance. No final decisions have yet been made on specific attendance restrictions.
Justice also said Monday the West Virginia Department of Education has now received $94 million of federal funding to use for COVID-19-related expenses at Pre-K-12 schools across the state.
“Our Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch and our Department of Education are going to continue to do really, really great work with each and every county,” he said. “They’ve got $94 million. And when they spend $94 million, if we need more money to help our kids, we’ll find a way to give them the money.”
Although the percentage of positive cases to the total tested has dropped back down below 3 percent and was at 2.18 percent Monday, Justice said he still concerned about the national trend of surges, pointing to Kentucky, which had been seeing a lower number of positive daily cases like West Virginia.
“Kentucky had 979 positive cases on Sunday,” he said. “That is alarming. We are going to continue to stay on top of this.”
Justice also said the order to close bars in Monongalia County, which is set to expire Thursday, may be extended.
“We will hold off as long as can (on the extension to see how the numbers go) … and give as much notice (to bar owners) as possible,” he said.
But the county, which saw a huge surge in cases traced back to bars, still has 394 active cases.
He also said Kanawha County has seen numbers go up, with 171 active cases, an increase of 47 percent in the last month.
“We will keep a close eye on Kanawha County,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
