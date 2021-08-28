PRINCETON — A Mercer County sewer project was among the infrastructure projects being funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.
The West Virginia Development Office administers the state’s ARC program, which is a partnership of federal, state, and local participants providing financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects. Justice announced 10 such ARC projects, totaling $8,180,072.00.
“We especially thank Gayle Manchin. She is the ARC co-chair and is doing a wonderful job as the first ever chair from West Virginia,” Justice said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides CDBG funds to West Virginia annually. This year, in addition to the standard CDBG funding for various infrastructure projects, HUD has allocated supplemental funding through the CARES Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, called CDBG-CV funding. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.
In Mercer County, the Oakvale Road Public Service District will receive $800,000 for Phase I of sewer extensions.
The project will provide sewer service to residents in the Hill Top Drive, Halls Ridge Road and Sawmill area of Mercer County, in the crossroads area of Interstate 77 and US Route 460. The area has experienced growth from previous infrastructure investment in the area and this project will expand sewer service for future commercial development. The project will benefit 63 new customers.
