BLUEFIELD — Today is an historic day at Bluefield State College.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 2 p.m. for the first on-campus housing since 1968, an event that will be attended by Gov. Jim Justice.
It will take place at the site of the coming housing, called Heritage Village, in the lower parking lot of the Harris-Jefferson Student Center.
BSC President Robin Capehart said recently that two of the four housing units of the village will be constructed and ready for students for the 2020-21 school year.
Each unit will have seven two-person rooms on the first floor and eight on the second floor, with the laundry room located on the first floor, accommodating 30 students.
The other two units of the estimated $12 million project will be erected as demand and available funding dictates, Capehart said.
On-campus housing at the historically black college was shut down more than 50 years ago related to racial relations unrest and a bombing on campus.
The new on-campus housing also is coming as the college celebrates its 125th anniversary next year.
Jim Nelson, the college’s interim director of institutional and media relations and assistant to the president, said recently next year is a special year to bring back housing and he sees “symmetry” in the plan.
“Over 50 years ago student housing was closed which really changed the entire dynamics (of the college),” Nelson said, and 50 years after that, during the college’s 125th anniversary, on-campus housing will be brought back. “It’s going back to its roots and it’s going to do it in a way that a new generation of individuals … can attend.”
The groundbreaking is part of the “Big Blue Experience Weekend,” Aug. 16-18, at the college which also includes the rededication of the college’s library.
At 10 a.m. today, signage proclaiming the recently renamed William B. Robertson Library will be unveiled.
Robertson, a long-time supporter of the library, was educated on Bluefield State and went on to a distinguished career, including serving in an executive capacity with the U.S. Department of State, and was appointed to then-President Richard Nixon’s committee on mental retardation, traveling to more than 50 nations during that time.
Following that ceremony, and before the groundbreaking, the 125th Anniversary Luncheon for BSC Alumni will be held at David’s Downtown Restaurant in the Bluefield Arts Center at noon.
Capehart said the luncheon will launch the quasquicentennial anniversary of BSC’s founding in 1895.
The historic weekend, which also ushers in arriving students, will be capped off Sunday evening at 6 p.m. with the first annual “Big Blue Bash” in the Shott Physical Education parking lot as students are welcomed to the new semester, which begins Aug. 19.
Capehart said the Bash will feature live music from multiple bands, games and the opportunity for current BSC students to register for prizes, including a late model automobile.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
